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Dubai Police engage 540 workers at Al Quoz community forum

Positive Spirit forum hosts 540 workers with awareness on road safety and cyber fraud

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Dubai Police engage 540 workers at Al Quoz Community Forum under Positive Spirit Initiative
Dubai Police engage 540 workers at Al Quoz Community Forum under Positive Spirit Initiative
Dubai Police

Dubai : Dubai Police, under the Ministry of Interior and represented by the Positive Spirit Council in collaboration with Bur Dubai Police Station and Al Quoz Police Station, organised the “Al Quoz Community Forum 2026” to strengthen community bonds and promote values of tolerance and coexistence.

The forum brought together 540 workers and featured a wide range of interactive activities and awareness sessions aimed at encouraging positive engagement and improving quality of life within the community.

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Fatima Buhjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to maintaining effective communication with all segments of society and fostering a culture based on positivity and tolerance. She added that such initiatives support wider efforts to reinforce community values, enhance well-being, and improve neighbourhood safety while building trust and closer ties between residents and Dubai Police.

The programme also highlighted key police services and communication channels, with participants introduced to emergency and non-emergency numbers, 999 and 901, to boost awareness and ensure accessibility.

As part of the forum, the General Department of Traffic delivered a road safety awareness lecture, while the General Department of Criminal Investigation conducted an educational session on cyber fraud and online scams.

The event also featured performances by the Dubai Police band, presenting a selection of national music, alongside recreational and sports competitions that created an engaging atmosphere for attendees. Luxury patrol vehicles and the popular “Officer Mansoor” character also interacted with participants, adding an interactive and community-focused dimension to the forum.

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UAEDubaiDubai PoliceDubai Communities

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