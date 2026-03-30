Spread across two floors with a dining area, a co-working space and an outdoor terrace, One Life is the kind of place that genuinely wants you to stay a while. The food is Mediterranean and Asian inspired, made fresh daily from quality produce, and the coffee is roasted on-site. With 70 salads on the menu and 10 rotating daily, plus curries, burgers and steaks, there is always something new to try. A solid all-day option for those who like to eat well while they read.