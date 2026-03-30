From hidden gems to beachside spots, Dubai cafes perfect for reading and relaxing
Dubai: Whether you are halfway through a novel you cannot put down or simply looking for a quiet corner to sit and think, Dubai has no shortage of spots that feel made for it. Here are some of our favourite local cafes to support and settle into with a good book.
Inspired by Melbourne's famous laneway coffee culture, this compact and charming cafe sits inside a pretty courtyard in the heart of Al Quoz. The coffee is excellent, the vibe is relaxed, and the menu covers everything from breakfast bowls and granola to salads, wraps and toasties. The cheese and garlic toastie in particular is not to be missed. Vegan-friendly too.
When: Daily, 8am to 7pm
Location: The Courtyard, Al Quoz
Tucked inside a beautiful Jumeirah villa, Comptoir 102 is part cafe, part organic grocery store and part clothing boutique. It is a wonderfully unhurried place to spend a few hours, with wholesome, healthy food to keep you going and a calm atmosphere that makes it easy to lose track of time entirely.
When: Daily, 8am to 9.30pm
Location: 102 Beach Road, Jumeirah 1
Sitting right by the sea in Umm Suqeim, Book Hero is a bookshop first and a cafe second, but what a combination it is. Pick up a pre-loved book for as little as Dh10, find yourself a spot, and pair it with a coffee and an oven-baked Napolitana pizza. Simple, affordable and genuinely lovely.
When: Daily, 6am to 11.30pm
Location: Jumeirah Beach, Umm Suqeim
Part gallery, part library and part co-working space, Foundry in Downtown Dubai offers free entry to explore its art installations alongside a cosy little cafe serving coffee, pastries and savoury bites. The real draw for readers though is the library pod, a snug little nook you can climb into with a latte and disappear for as long as you like.
When: Daily, 10am to 10pm
Location: Downtown Dubai
If you like your reading sessions to come with a side of good food and the option to challenge a stranger to a board game, Kefi is your place. With over 6,000 books and 200 board games on offer, alongside a menu that runs from butter chicken risotto to lasagne and pizza, this Al Mamzar spot is dangerously easy to stay in for hours. Order the tiramisu latte while you are at it.
When: Sunday to Thursday 9.30am to midnight, Friday to Saturday 9.30am to 1am
Location: Al Mamzar
Set inside Dubai Design District, The Lighthouse is a concept store, restaurant and cafe all rolled into one beautifully designed space. Airy interiors open out to alfresco seating with views of Downtown's skyline, and the menu covers breakfast, lunch and dinner so there is no wrong time to visit. A relaxed spot that works just as well for a quiet morning read as it does for an evening out.
When: Daily, 8am to 11pm
Location: Building No. 6, Dubai Design District
Spread across two floors with a dining area, a co-working space and an outdoor terrace, One Life is the kind of place that genuinely wants you to stay a while. The food is Mediterranean and Asian inspired, made fresh daily from quality produce, and the coffee is roasted on-site. With 70 salads on the menu and 10 rotating daily, plus curries, burgers and steaks, there is always something new to try. A solid all-day option for those who like to eat well while they read.
When: Daily, 8am to 11pm
Location: JVC, Dubai
Minimalist, peaceful and completely unpretentious, The Espresso Lab in Dubai Design District is the kind of place serious coffee drinkers seek out. The focus here is firmly on the cup, with a short but excellent menu of brews including a cold brew that means business. Pastries are available for when you need something to nibble on. Come for the coffee, stay for the calm.
Location: Unit 8, Building 7, Ground Floor, Dubai Design District
A hidden gem in Al Quoz with a warm, industrial feel, Ferment is the kind of cafe you feel pleased with yourself for discovering. The coffee menu is varied and thoughtfully put together, and once you have finished your cup, head upstairs to browse the rotating art gallery. A great combination of caffeine and culture.
When: Tuesday to Sunday, 9.30am to 7.30pm
Location: Al Quoz Industrial Area 3
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.