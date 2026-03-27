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How to get 3 months of free Zomato Gold in the UAE: A step-by-step guide

The app makes it easy to discover new restaurants and experiences

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Dubai: If you love dining out, catching live events or scoring deals on park attractions, this one is for you. District by Zomato is currently giving UAE residents three months of free Gold membership, and all it takes is a few taps on your phone to claim it. Whether you are a foodie, an events enthusiast or simply someone who appreciates a good deal, this offer is well worth your attention.

What is District by Zomato?

If you have not come across it yet, District is Zomato's lifestyle and entertainment app built specifically for the UAE. Think of it as a one-stop shop for everything fun, bringing together deals and experiences across dining, live concerts, theme park attractions and a whole lot more.

Rather than hopping between different apps and websites to find the best offer, District pulls it all together in one place, making it much easier to plan your next outing without overspending.

What is District Gold?

District Gold is the app's premium membership tier. Normally priced at Dh29 for three months, it unlocks exclusive discounts and perks across a wide range of venues and experiences around the UAE.

From fine dining restaurants to entertainment destinations, Gold members get access to deals that regular users simply do not.

How to claim your free membership

The whole process takes less than a minute and is straightforward:

  • Download the District by Zomato app, available on both Apple and Android devices

  • Log in or sign up using your mobile number

  • Go to your profile in the app

  • Tap on the Membership section and select District Gold

  • Hit the option to claim your free three-month membership

Your Gold membership will be activated instantly, and you can start browsing deals straight away.

The app makes it easy to discover new restaurants and experiences you might not have considered before, and having Gold status means you will always be getting the best available price when you do.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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