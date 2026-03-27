The app makes it easy to discover new restaurants and experiences
Dubai: If you love dining out, catching live events or scoring deals on park attractions, this one is for you. District by Zomato is currently giving UAE residents three months of free Gold membership, and all it takes is a few taps on your phone to claim it. Whether you are a foodie, an events enthusiast or simply someone who appreciates a good deal, this offer is well worth your attention.
If you have not come across it yet, District is Zomato's lifestyle and entertainment app built specifically for the UAE. Think of it as a one-stop shop for everything fun, bringing together deals and experiences across dining, live concerts, theme park attractions and a whole lot more.
Rather than hopping between different apps and websites to find the best offer, District pulls it all together in one place, making it much easier to plan your next outing without overspending.
District Gold is the app's premium membership tier. Normally priced at Dh29 for three months, it unlocks exclusive discounts and perks across a wide range of venues and experiences around the UAE.
From fine dining restaurants to entertainment destinations, Gold members get access to deals that regular users simply do not.
The whole process takes less than a minute and is straightforward:
Download the District by Zomato app, available on both Apple and Android devices
Log in or sign up using your mobile number
Go to your profile in the app
Tap on the Membership section and select District Gold
Hit the option to claim your free three-month membership
Your Gold membership will be activated instantly, and you can start browsing deals straight away.
The app makes it easy to discover new restaurants and experiences you might not have considered before, and having Gold status means you will always be getting the best available price when you do.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.