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United in Strength

Limited-edition gold coins inspired by UAE pride unveiled, supporting Dubai's Ferjan initiative

UAE-themed commemorative coins celebrate national pride and community solidarity

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Limited-edition gold coins inspired by UAE pride unveiled, supporting Dubai's Ferjan initiative
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Dubai: Emirates Minting Factory has launched a limited-edition gold and silver coin collection in collaboration with Dubai Gold District, with proceeds set to benefit Ferjan Dubai, a social enterprise focused on community development across Dubai.

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The collection, inspired by the "Proud of UAE" campaign, is struck in investment-grade one-ounce gold and silver and is available exclusively at Dubai Gold District, in-store and online.

Essa Al Falasi, Chairman of Emirates Minting Factory, said the project was rooted in a sense of national responsibility. "As a UAE-born company, we felt a responsibility to contribute in a way that carries both value and purpose. Each piece stands as a tribute to a nation that continues to stand strong for its people and partners."

Alia Al Shamlan, Managing Director of Ferjan Dubai, said the initiative reflects the UAE's broader culture of institutional collaboration. "We are keen to build effective strategic partnerships with government entities and private sector institutions in a way that enhances the quality of life for Emirati citizens and positively impacts members of society."

Rashid Al Harmoodi, Senior Commercial Director at Ithra Dubai, said Dubai Gold District was proud to be part of the effort. "The UAE has demonstrated a spirit of unity and strength in moments that matter most. This initiative contributes meaningfully to the community."

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