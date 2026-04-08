At 8:41am, 24K gold rose to Dh577.50 per gram, up from Dh566.25 on Tuesday. The 22K variant moved to Dh534.75, compared to Dh524.25 a day earlier. The move marks one of the sharpest single-day gains seen in recent weeks, reversing part of the earlier slide that had weighed on retail sentiment.

April began with elevated levels, with 24K gold at Dh573 on April 1 before slipping toward Dh563 in the following sessions. Prices briefly stabilised around that range through April 3 to April 5, before dipping further to Dh561 on April 6. The rebound began on April 7 and accelerated into Wednesday, bringing prices back close to early-month levels.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.