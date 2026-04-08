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Dubai gold jumps Dh11 in a day after ceasefire talks lift global prices

Gold climbs Dh11 in a day as ceasefire hopes and weaker dollar lift prices

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai Gold
Dubai Gold

Dubai: Dubai gold prices opened higher on Wednesday morning, tracking a strong rebound in global bullion markets after a temporary easing of geopolitical tensions. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

At 8:41am, 24K gold rose to Dh577.50 per gram, up from Dh566.25 on Tuesday. The 22K variant moved to Dh534.75, compared to Dh524.25 a day earlier. The move marks one of the sharpest single-day gains seen in recent weeks, reversing part of the earlier slide that had weighed on retail sentiment.

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Monthly movement shows early drop, then recovery

April began with elevated levels, with 24K gold at Dh573 on April 1 before slipping toward Dh563 in the following sessions. Prices briefly stabilised around that range through April 3 to April 5, before dipping further to Dh561 on April 6. The rebound began on April 7 and accelerated into Wednesday, bringing prices back close to early-month levels.

This pattern reflects a market that has been reactive to fast-changing global signals, with sentiment shifting between risk aversion and cautious optimism.

Ceasefire hopes drive global surge

The latest jump in Dubai rates mirrors a strong move in international markets, where gold climbed more than 3% to above $4,850 an ounce.

The rally followed an agreement between US President Donald Trump and Iran to pause hostilities for two weeks to finalise broader negotiations. The potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz eased immediate supply concerns, triggering a drop in oil prices and a softer US dollar.

A weaker dollar typically supports gold by making it cheaper for international buyers. At the same time, falling oil prices reduce immediate inflation pressure, even though underlying risks remain.

Equities also advanced sharply, reflecting a broader shift in market sentiment. Gold, which had been moving in tandem with risk assets during the conflict, benefited from both improved sentiment and currency movements.

Inflation risks and rate outlook still in focus

Despite the rebound, the broader backdrop remains complex. The conflict has already pushed energy prices higher over recent weeks, raising concerns about persistent inflation. That, in turn, has influenced expectations around US interest rates.

Recent remarks from Federal Reserve officials suggest borrowing costs may remain steady for longer. Such an outlook typically limits upside for gold, which does not offer yields, though slower economic growth expectations are providing some counterbalance.

Gold remains nearly 10% below levels seen at the start of the conflict, even after the latest recovery.

Amid the rapid transformations shaping the global economy, silver is reasserting itself as an asset worthy of in-depth analysis—not merely as a traditional precious metal, but as a hybrid investment instrument that combines hedging characteristics with industrial growth potential, particularly near the $75.00 level.
Dubai gold jumps Dh11 in a day after ceasefire talks lift global prices
Rania Gule Senior Market Analyst at XS.com – MENA

Precious metals outlook broadens beyond gold

Attention is also turning to silver, which analysts see gaining traction alongside gold in the current environment.

Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com MENA, said silver is emerging as a hybrid investment that combines hedging appeal with industrial demand.

“Silver is a key component in solar panels and electronics, and with the global expansion of renewable energy projects, demand is likely to grow sustainably,” she said.

She added that monetary policy remains a critical variable. “The continuation of elevated interest rates or delays in rate cuts will continue to weigh on silver,” she said, while noting that any shift toward easing could support prices.

Currency movements are equally important. “Any potential weakness in the dollar could create a strong upward opportunity for silver,” she said.

What it means for UAE buyers

The latest jump narrows the recent buying window that had opened earlier in April. Price swings are likely to remain sharp in the near term, driven by geopolitical developments, currency shifts and interest rate expectations.

Shoppers may find limited dips, but the broader trend suggests continued volatility rather than a clear downward path.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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