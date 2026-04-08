Gold climbs Dh11 in a day as ceasefire hopes and weaker dollar lift prices
Dubai: Dubai gold prices opened higher on Wednesday morning, tracking a strong rebound in global bullion markets after a temporary easing of geopolitical tensions. (Check latest UAE gold prices , alongside prices in , , , , , and .)
At 8:41am, 24K gold rose to Dh577.50 per gram, up from Dh566.25 on Tuesday. The 22K variant moved to Dh534.75, compared to Dh524.25 a day earlier. The move marks one of the sharpest single-day gains seen in recent weeks, reversing part of the earlier slide that had weighed on retail sentiment.
April began with elevated levels, with 24K gold at Dh573 on April 1 before slipping toward Dh563 in the following sessions. Prices briefly stabilised around that range through April 3 to April 5, before dipping further to Dh561 on April 6. The rebound began on April 7 and accelerated into Wednesday, bringing prices back close to early-month levels.
This pattern reflects a market that has been reactive to fast-changing global signals, with sentiment shifting between risk aversion and cautious optimism.
The latest jump in Dubai rates mirrors a strong move in international markets, where gold climbed more than 3% to above $4,850 an ounce.
The rally followed an agreement between US President Donald Trump and Iran to pause hostilities for two weeks to finalise broader negotiations. The potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz eased immediate supply concerns, triggering a drop in oil prices and a softer US dollar.
A weaker dollar typically supports gold by making it cheaper for international buyers. At the same time, falling oil prices reduce immediate inflation pressure, even though underlying risks remain.
Equities also advanced sharply, reflecting a broader shift in market sentiment. Gold, which had been moving in tandem with risk assets during the conflict, benefited from both improved sentiment and currency movements.
Despite the rebound, the broader backdrop remains complex. The conflict has already pushed energy prices higher over recent weeks, raising concerns about persistent inflation. That, in turn, has influenced expectations around US interest rates.
Recent remarks from Federal Reserve officials suggest borrowing costs may remain steady for longer. Such an outlook typically limits upside for gold, which does not offer yields, though slower economic growth expectations are providing some counterbalance.
Gold remains nearly 10% below levels seen at the start of the conflict, even after the latest recovery.
Amid the rapid transformations shaping the global economy, silver is reasserting itself as an asset worthy of in-depth analysis—not merely as a traditional precious metal, but as a hybrid investment instrument that combines hedging characteristics with industrial growth potential, particularly near the $75.00 level.
Attention is also turning to silver, which analysts see gaining traction alongside gold in the current environment.
Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com MENA, said silver is emerging as a hybrid investment that combines hedging appeal with industrial demand.
“Silver is a key component in solar panels and electronics, and with the global expansion of renewable energy projects, demand is likely to grow sustainably,” she said.
She added that monetary policy remains a critical variable. “The continuation of elevated interest rates or delays in rate cuts will continue to weigh on silver,” she said, while noting that any shift toward easing could support prices.
Currency movements are equally important. “Any potential weakness in the dollar could create a strong upward opportunity for silver,” she said.
The latest jump narrows the recent buying window that had opened earlier in April. Price swings are likely to remain sharp in the near term, driven by geopolitical developments, currency shifts and interest rate expectations.
Shoppers may find limited dips, but the broader trend suggests continued volatility rather than a clear downward path.
- With inputs from Bloomberg.