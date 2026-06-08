The 24-karat variety was priced at Dh519.75 per gram at 9.17am on Monday, down from Dh521.75 on Sunday, while 22-karat gold slipped to Dh481.25 from Dh483. The latest move means 24-karat gold has dropped Dh22.75 per gram since June 2, when it stood at Dh542.50, while 22-karat gold has fallen Dh21 from Dh502.25 over the same period.

The price movement is a clear reversal from the early June highs, when Dubai gold prices were still trading above Dh539 per gram for 24-karat and around Dh500 for 22-karat. After holding steady over the weekend, prices resumed their fall on Monday, giving jewellery buyers in the UAE a lower entry point after weeks of elevated rates.

Bullion fell near the $4,300 an ounce mark after losing nearly 5% last week, with traders reassessing safe-haven demand, the outlook for energy prices and the path of monetary policy. The selloff came after Israel said it struck Iranian targets in response to missile attacks by Tehran, adding further uncertainty to a fragile ceasefire in the region.

Still, long-term official demand remains a support for gold. Traders are also assessing another round of purchases by the People’s Bank of China, which added about 10 tonnes to its reserves last month, its highest monthly total since 2024 and the 19th straight month of buying.

The Middle East conflict has added another layer of uncertainty because disruption to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz has pushed oil prices higher and raised inflation concerns. Any renewed inflation pressure could make central banks more cautious on rate cuts , which would be a headwind for bullion.

Gold also came under pressure after stronger US jobs data increased expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep borrowing costs higher for longer or raise rates in 2026. Higher bond yields and a stronger dollar tend to weigh on gold, which is priced in the US currency and does not offer yield.

Prices then eased to Dh536 for 24-karat and Dh496.25 for 22-karat on June 3, before climbing again on June 4 to Dh538.50 and Dh498.50. The downward move became clearer from June 5, when 24-karat gold slipped to Dh522.50 and 22-karat to Dh483.75, before settling at Dh521.75 and Dh483 through June 6 and June 7.

The latest fall will be closely watched by UAE shoppers planning jewellery purchases, especially after prices moved above Dh540 per gram earlier this month for 24-karat gold. On June 1, 24-karat gold was at Dh539.75 and 22-karat at Dh500, before prices briefly rose to Dh542.50 and Dh502.25 on June 2.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.