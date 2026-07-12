Big week for UAE gold prices: Will rates sharply rise or fall from July 13 to 17?

UAE gold prices stood at Dh496.50 per gram for 24-karat gold and Dh459.75 for 22-karat gold. The 21-karat rate was Dh440.75, while 18-karat gold was priced at Dh377.75 per gram. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

For UAE residents, the main question is whether these releases will push local gold rates back towards recent highs or trigger another decline after the sharp correction from January’s record.

Dubai: Gold prices could face a decisive test from July 13 to 17 as a packed economic calendar gives investors fresh clues about US inflation, interest rates, consumer spending and the strength of China’s economy.

That could push the dollar and bond yields higher, making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies and reducing its appeal against interest-paying assets.

A higher-than-expected CPI result would create the opposite risk. Investors may conclude that the Federal Reserve needs to keep rates elevated or raise them again to control inflation.

Such a combination usually supports gold because bullion offers no interest income. It becomes relatively more attractive when returns on bonds and cash decline.

A reading below forecasts would suggest that price pressures are easing faster than expected. That could reduce expectations for further US interest-rate increases, pull Treasury yields lower and weaken the dollar.

Economists expect headline inflation to moderate after oil and retail fuel prices fell during June. Barclays economist Pooja Sriram has forecast annual inflation of 3.8 per cent, down from 4.2 per cent in May.

The report is scheduled for 8.30am US Eastern Time, equivalent to 4.30pm in the UAE. Markets will watch both headline inflation, which includes food and energy, and core inflation, which excludes those more volatile categories.

International gold recently traded around $4,100 an ounce, well below the record levels reached at the start of 2026. The LBMA gold price touched $5,405 on January 29 before falling to $4,001.80 on June 25. Spot gold briefly dropped as low as $3,959.33 on June 24.

Signs that businesses are struggling with weak demand could help gold by increasing expectations of slower economic growth. Evidence of persistent price increases could work against bullion.

The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book is also due on Wednesday. It provides a regional assessment of economic activity, employment and prices across the US.

A softer report would strengthen the case that price pressures are cooling. Investors will also examine the core PPI measure, which removes food and energy. Oil prices can cause large monthly swings in the headline number, so markets may give greater weight to underlying services and goods inflation.

PPI measures changes in prices received by businesses and producers. It can offer an early indication of whether rising costs may later feed into consumer prices.

If Warsh stresses that inflation remains too high, gold may struggle even if the headline CPI figure declines. A softer position on rates could help bullion extend its recovery.

Gold came under pressure when markets increased bets on tighter US monetary policy. Yet it recovered when softer employment figures reduced expectations of an imminent rate increase.

His comments could prove as influential as the inflation figures because investors want to know how the Fed views inflation, energy prices and the possibility of further rate increases.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to testify before the US House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

Weak retail sales may suggest that tighter financial conditions are slowing the economy. That could pull yields lower and strengthen the case for holding bullion.

Strong sales would indicate that household demand remains resilient. That could encourage the Fed to keep rates high, supporting the dollar and potentially weighing on gold.

US retail sales are also scheduled for Thursday at 4.30pm UAE time. The figures will show whether American consumers continued spending despite high borrowing costs, inflation and economic uncertainty.

China’s central bank remains an important source of structural demand. It extended gold purchases for a 20th consecutive month in June, raising its holdings to 75.44 million fine troy ounces from 74.96 million in May.

Weak Chinese data could weigh on jewellery consumption but increase expectations of further economic stimulus. The final effect on gold will depend on how the yuan, Chinese markets and global investor sentiment respond.

Stronger growth, retail sales and household spending could improve expectations for physical gold purchases. Yet upbeat data may also encourage investors to move towards shares and other risk assets, reducing immediate safe-haven demand.

China matters to the gold market because it is one of the world’s largest sources of jewellery, bar and coin demand.

Economists expect annual growth to slow from 5 per cent in the first quarter. Forecasts broadly point to growth of about 4.5 per cent to 4.7 per cent as weak domestic demand and softer investment offset support from exports.

Gold could also receive support from continued central-bank purchases. A World Gold Council survey found that 89 per cent of responding central banks expected global official gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months. A record 45 per cent expected their own institutions to add to their holdings.

Under that combination, international gold could move towards the upper end of its recent range. UAE retail rates would normally follow because the dirham is pegged to the US dollar.

The sentiment report includes closely followed measures of consumers’ inflation expectations. A rise in expected inflation could revive speculation about further monetary tightening. A decline would reinforce the argument that inflation pressures are becoming less entrenched.

Gold could move sharply between July 13 and 17. The direction will depend less on any single announcement than on the combined message from inflation, the Federal Reserve, Chinese growth and US consumer spending.

Those buying for long-term savings may prefer to spread purchases across several dates rather than base the entire decision on one inflation report.

Buyers planning a large jewellery purchase should monitor both the per-gram rate and the making charge. A Dh10 movement in the 22-karat price changes the gold value of a 20-gram purchase by Dh200 before making charges and tax.

ING has also reduced its forecasts. It expects gold to average $4,300 in the third quarter and $4,600 in the fourth, down from previous estimates of $4,850 and $5,000.

JPMorgan expects gold to average $4,300 an ounce during the third quarter and $4,500 in the fourth. The bank said risks to its forecast were tilted lower if strong summer economic data prompted the Fed to raise rates earlier than expected.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.