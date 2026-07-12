Big week for UAE gold prices: Will rates sharply rise or fall from July 13 to 17?

US inflation, Fed signals, China’s GDP may trigger steep moves in gold rates this week
Dubai: Gold prices could face a decisive test from July 13 to 17 as a packed economic calendar gives investors fresh clues about US inflation, interest rates, consumer spending and the strength of China’s economy.
For UAE residents, the main question is whether these releases will push local gold rates back towards recent highs or trigger another decline after the sharp correction from January’s record.
UAE gold prices stood at Dh496.50 per gram for 24-karat gold and Dh459.75 for 22-karat gold. The 21-karat rate was Dh440.75, while 18-karat gold was priced at Dh377.75 per gram. (Check latest UAE gold prices , alongside prices in , , , , , and .)
International gold recently traded around $4,100 an ounce, well below the record levels reached at the start of 2026. The LBMA gold price touched $5,405 on January 29 before falling to $4,001.80 on June 25. Spot gold briefly dropped as low as $3,959.33 on June 24.
This leaves bullion at an important point. Softer inflation and weaker US economic data could revive demand. Strong readings could strengthen the dollar, lift bond yields and push gold lower.
The first major test arrives on Tuesday, July 14, when the US releases its June Consumer Price Index, or CPI.
The report is scheduled for 8.30am US Eastern Time, equivalent to 4.30pm in the UAE. Markets will watch both headline inflation, which includes food and energy, and core inflation, which excludes those more volatile categories.
Economists expect headline inflation to moderate after oil and retail fuel prices fell during June. Barclays economist Pooja Sriram has forecast annual inflation of 3.8 per cent, down from 4.2 per cent in May.
“This reflects the dip in crude oil prices after the US-Iran peace deal was signed in mid-June,” Sriram said.
A reading below forecasts would suggest that price pressures are easing faster than expected. That could reduce expectations for further US interest-rate increases, pull Treasury yields lower and weaken the dollar.
Such a combination usually supports gold because bullion offers no interest income. It becomes relatively more attractive when returns on bonds and cash decline.
A higher-than-expected CPI result would create the opposite risk. Investors may conclude that the Federal Reserve needs to keep rates elevated or raise them again to control inflation.
That could push the dollar and bond yields higher, making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies and reducing its appeal against interest-paying assets.
Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to testify before the US House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.
His comments could prove as influential as the inflation figures because investors want to know how the Fed views inflation, energy prices and the possibility of further rate increases.
Gold has recently reacted sharply to changes in those expectations.
“Higher for longer still seems the most likely Fed path,” Peter Grant, vice-president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals, told Reuters last week.
Gold came under pressure when markets increased bets on tighter US monetary policy. Yet it recovered when softer employment figures reduced expectations of an imminent rate increase.
Independent metals trader Tai Wong said a weaker US employment report had pushed yields lower and “jolted a sleepy gold market smartly higher”.
A similar response could follow this week.
If Warsh stresses that inflation remains too high, gold may struggle even if the headline CPI figure declines. A softer position on rates could help bullion extend its recovery.
The US Producer Price Index, or PPI, will be released at 4.30pm UAE time on Wednesday, July 15.
PPI measures changes in prices received by businesses and producers. It can offer an early indication of whether rising costs may later feed into consumer prices.
A strong PPI result could renew concerns that inflation remains embedded across the economy. That may support a firmer dollar and higher yields, placing downward pressure on gold.
A softer report would strengthen the case that price pressures are cooling. Investors will also examine the core PPI measure, which removes food and energy. Oil prices can cause large monthly swings in the headline number, so markets may give greater weight to underlying services and goods inflation.
The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book is also due on Wednesday. It provides a regional assessment of economic activity, employment and prices across the US.
Signs that businesses are struggling with weak demand could help gold by increasing expectations of slower economic growth. Evidence of persistent price increases could work against bullion.
China is scheduled to publish second-quarter GDP figures on Thursday, July 16, together with June data on industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment.
Economists expect annual growth to slow from 5 per cent in the first quarter. Forecasts broadly point to growth of about 4.5 per cent to 4.7 per cent as weak domestic demand and softer investment offset support from exports.
China matters to the gold market because it is one of the world’s largest sources of jewellery, bar and coin demand.
Stronger growth, retail sales and household spending could improve expectations for physical gold purchases. Yet upbeat data may also encourage investors to move towards shares and other risk assets, reducing immediate safe-haven demand.
Weak Chinese data could weigh on jewellery consumption but increase expectations of further economic stimulus. The final effect on gold will depend on how the yuan, Chinese markets and global investor sentiment respond.
China’s central bank remains an important source of structural demand. It extended gold purchases for a 20th consecutive month in June, raising its holdings to 75.44 million fine troy ounces from 74.96 million in May.
US retail sales are also scheduled for Thursday at 4.30pm UAE time. The figures will show whether American consumers continued spending despite high borrowing costs, inflation and economic uncertainty.
Strong sales would indicate that household demand remains resilient. That could encourage the Fed to keep rates high, supporting the dollar and potentially weighing on gold.
Weak retail sales may suggest that tighter financial conditions are slowing the economy. That could pull yields lower and strengthen the case for holding bullion.
Markets will examine sales excluding vehicles and fuel, as the headline figure can be distorted by petrol prices and large automobile purchases.
The week closes with US import prices, industrial production, housing data and the preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.
The sentiment report includes closely followed measures of consumers’ inflation expectations. A rise in expected inflation could revive speculation about further monetary tightening. A decline would reinforce the argument that inflation pressures are becoming less entrenched.
Industrial production and housing starts will provide a broader picture of US economic momentum. Sharp weakness could support safe-haven buying, although concerns about reduced physical demand may limit gains.
The strongest upward scenario would combine:
Lower-than-expected US consumer inflation
Softer producer-price growth
Weak retail sales
Falling US Treasury yields
A weaker US dollar
Less aggressive comments from the Federal Reserve
Renewed geopolitical tension or safe-haven demand
Under that combination, international gold could move towards the upper end of its recent range. UAE retail rates would normally follow because the dirham is pegged to the US dollar.
Gold could also receive support from continued central-bank purchases. A World Gold Council survey found that 89 per cent of responding central banks expected global official gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months. A record 45 per cent expected their own institutions to add to their holdings.
The clearest downside scenario would involve:
Inflation exceeding forecasts
Strong consumer spending
Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve
Higher US bond yields
A stronger dollar
Reduced geopolitical risk
Softer investment and physical gold demand
JPMorgan expects gold to average $4,300 an ounce during the third quarter and $4,500 in the fourth. The bank said risks to its forecast were tilted lower if strong summer economic data prompted the Fed to raise rates earlier than expected.
ING has also reduced its forecasts. It expects gold to average $4,300 in the third quarter and $4,600 in the fourth, down from previous estimates of $4,850 and $5,000.
These projections point to scope for a recovery later in 2026, but not necessarily a rapid return to January’s record.
The most sensitive period for UAE gold rates will run from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
Most major US releases arrive at 4.30pm UAE time, meaning Dubai gold prices could change during the afternoon or evening sessions as global bullion reacts.
Buyers planning a large jewellery purchase should monitor both the per-gram rate and the making charge. A Dh10 movement in the 22-karat price changes the gold value of a 20-gram purchase by Dh200 before making charges and tax.
Those buying for long-term savings may prefer to spread purchases across several dates rather than base the entire decision on one inflation report.
Gold could move sharply between July 13 and 17. The direction will depend less on any single announcement than on the combined message from inflation, the Federal Reserve, Chinese growth and US consumer spending.