That is the question UAE shoppers and investors are asking after Dubai gold prices slipped again on Thursday morning, even as renewed US strikes against Iran pushed oil higher and revived concerns over inflation, interest rates and the next move in bullion.

At 10:07 am, 24K gold stood at Dh489.75 per gram in Dubai, down from Dh490 on Wednesday, while 22K gold eased to Dh453.50 from Dh453.75. The move was small, but it kept prices below the levels seen earlier this month and brought 24K gold back to exactly where it started July.

“But the bull case hasn't disappeared either. The June NFP print was a serious challenge to the "resilient labour market" narrative, and it's forced the Fed to at least reconsider the pace of tightening. Meanwhile, central bank buying — particularly from emerging markets — continues to provide a structural floor under prices over the medium term,” Wu said.

The same pattern is visible again now, although the price action is more cautious. Safe-haven demand has not disappeared, but it is competing with a stronger dollar, rate expectations and uncertainty over whether the latest escalation will hit oil supply and inflation in a lasting way.

During the previous phase of Middle East escalation, Dubai retail prices swung heavily, with 24K gold moving from the Dh590 range in mid-February to above Dh636 by the end of that month, before easing and stabilising later. Analysts at the time said the rally was being capped by a stronger dollar, rising yields, inflation concerns and profit-taking after a long bull run.

Minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released on Wednesday showed that a few policymakers saw a case for an increase, even though they supported the decision to keep rates unchanged. Higher borrowing costs usually weigh on gold because the metal does not pay interest.

Oil prices climbed after the escalation, with Washington also revoking a waiver that had allowed Iran to sell crude globally. The concern, for gold traders, is that higher energy prices could feed back into inflation and make it harder for the US Federal Reserve to relax monetary policy.

The current 24K price of Dh489.75 is well below the June 16 level of Dh522.25 and the June 18 level of Dh509.25, but it is still above the late June low. That keeps buyers in a wait-and-watch position, especially those looking to purchase jewellery or small bullion bars during price corrections.

Markets are expecting headline inflation to ease slightly from 4.2% to 3.9%. A print below 4% would give the Fed more room to stay on hold, which could help gold recover. Sticky inflation would have the opposite effect by pushing yields higher, strengthening the dollar and putting pressure back on bullion.

Wu said two variables will determine whether gold can find its footing from here. The first is Hormuz transit flows, because any renewed disruption could push oil higher and increase inflation pressure. The second is the July 14 US inflation print and Kevin Warsh’s Congressional testimony.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.