Gold opened July at Dh489.75 for 24-karat and Dh453.50 for 22-karat, before rising through the first weekend of the month. The 24-karat rate reached Dh503 on July 4 and July 5, while 22-karat touched Dh466 on both days. Prices eased to Dh499 on Monday and slipped further on Tuesday, before Wednesday’s modest recovery.

Gold is down by more than a fifth since the Iran war began in late February, with profit-taking ending a three-year bull run and pushing the metal into a bear market last month. There is still little evidence that investors are building large-scale short positions in expectation of deeper losses.

Renewed US military action in the Gulf has added another layer of uncertainty for commodities. US Central Command said it launched “powerful strikes” in retaliation for Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Washington revoked a waiver that had allowed Tehran to sell oil globally.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.