Gold shoppers face higher rates after Dubai prices rebound from last week’s lows

The rebound began after that low point, with 24-karat moving back to Dh506.50 on June 11 and Dh508.50 over the following three days. Monday’s rise to Dh521.75 has now taken rates back to the level seen on June 7 and June 8.

The first major decline came after that, with 24-karat easing to Dh522.50 on June 5 and holding close to Dh521.75 over the next few days. Prices then slipped further on June 9 to Dh514.25 before falling to Dh492.50 on June 10, marking the lowest level so far this month.

Bullion rose as much as 3% to above $4,345 an ounce, while silver climbed as much as 4.1%. President Donald Trump said he was authorising the “toll free opening” of Hormuz and ending a blockade of Iran, with the strait expected to reopen when the deal is signed on Friday.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.