US strikes Iran, imposes sanctions after Hormuz attacks; Tehran vows response

Trump discusses Hormuz security with NATO leaders as tensions with Iran escalate
Highlights
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that its air defence systems shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Khormuj in Bushehr province, according to Tasnim News.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohbi said the drone was downed following what he described as “aerial aggression” by the US military. The claim has not been independently verified.
Kuwait’s military said it is responding to “hostile missile and drone attacks” and urged residents to follow official safety and security instructions.
In a statement, the army confirmed that explosions heard across the country were caused by successful interceptions of incoming threats.
Warning sirens were heard across Kuwait, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
Authorities have not provided further details on the reason for the alert. Residents have been urged to remain calm and follow official instructions.
Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused the United States of committing “major violations” of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf listed alleged violations, including interference with Iran’s arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, continued threats of further strikes, the reinstatement of oil sanctions, attacks on southern Iran and what he called continued Israeli aggression in Lebanon.
“The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold,” he wrote.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has sounded an alert siren and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
The ministry advised the public to follow safety instructions and remain vigilant.
Iran’s Khatam Al Anbiya Central Headquarters has condemned recent US strikes in southern Iran as a “blatant act of aggression”, saying they took place while the late supreme leader’s body was being held for funeral ceremonies in Iraq.
In a statement, the military warned that Iran’s armed forces would deliver a “crushing response” to the US actions.
Iran also said it would not accept foreign interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that commercial ships and oil tankers must use routes designated by Tehran to pass through the strategic waterway.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces carried out a new round of retaliatory strikes against Iran on July 7, hitting more than 80 targets with precision weapons following attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
The strikes targeted Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) small boats operating near the strategic waterway, CENTCOM said.
The US said the operation was in response to attacks on three commercial ships — the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan and Liberia-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity — describing the actions as a violation of the ceasefire and freedom of navigation.
CENTCOM said its forces remain ready to take further action if Iran does not adhere to the agreement.
Oil prices climbed sharply in early Asian trading on Wednesday after renewed military strikes involving Iran reignited concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints.
As of 8:15 am (Tokyo time on Wednesday, July 8, 2026), market data showed Brent crude futures at $74.16 a barrel, up $2.17 (+3.01%), WTI at $72.43 a barrel, up $1.99 (+2.83%); and Murban crude at $68.97 a barrel, up $2.29 (+3.43%).
US natural gas also inched higher at $3.271 per million British thermal units, up 0.18%.
The rally followed reports of multiple explosions in southern Iran, including near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island and Sirik, shortly after the US announced what it described as "powerful" strikes against Iranian military targets following attacks on a Qatar vessel transiting Hormuz.
The developments heightened fears that fighting could spill further into the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes.
Iran has denied responsbility for the attack on the Qatari LNG tanker transiting off the coast of Oman.
Doha had earlier blamed the attack on Iran. US officials also accused Tehran of violating a ceasefire framework reached last month and endangering civilian shipping.
The US military then launched "powerful" strikes was in retaliation for what it described as Iranian attacks on commercial shipping. The move has sharply escalated tensions around one of the world's most critical energy chokepoint.
According to US officials, the strikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance sites, anti-ship missile positions, drone launch facilities and other assets believed capable of threatening maritime traffic through the narrow waterway linking the Arabian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.
Multiple explosions were reported across southern Iran near the strategic Strait of Hormuz late Tuesday after the United States announced it had launched what it described as "powerful" military strikes in retaliation for Iranian attacks on commercial shipping, sharply escalating tensions around one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.
Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that six explosions were heard on Qeshm Island, seven explosions struck the coastal city of Sirik, while additional blasts were reported in the major port city of Bandar Abbas, the headquarters of Iran's navy and a key base for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Iranian media did not immediately provide casualty figures or confirm the targets that had been hit.
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday revoked a licence that temporarily lifted oil sanctions on Iran, calling Tehran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz "wholly unacceptable."
"Iran's actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences," a US official told AFP, after attacks on tankers in the key waterway.
The waiver announced in June had originally allowed the Islamic republic to produce, sell and deliver crude oil and related products through August 21.
Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait
Day 129: Body of Khamenei arrives in Qom ahead of procession
Day 128: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral
Day 127: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral
Day 126: Netanyahu, Trump agree to meet in US 'soon'
Day 125: Iran denounces US-led security summit of 12 nations
Day 124: Iran says Qatar talks with US on war MoU concluded
Day 123: Iran says US blockade stopped oil exports completely
Day 122: IRGC Navy spokesperson Akbarzadeh dies in car 'mishap'
Day 121: Iran warns against attacks from regional territory
Day 120: US–Iran ceasefire under strain as drones target Bahrain