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IRGC Aerospace site in Bushehr goes in flames following US strikes on Iranian targets

Speculation grows over damage to IRGC missile and drone assets in Bushehr

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
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A screengrab from a resident's video showing a massive fire at a facility belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force in Bushehr province reportedly following US military strikes on dozens of targets across Iran, including those near Hormuz Strait and the southeastern port city of Chabahar, in retaliation to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
A screengrab from a resident's video showing a massive fire at a facility belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force in Bushehr province reportedly following US military strikes on dozens of targets across Iran, including those near Hormuz Strait and the southeastern port city of Chabahar, in retaliation to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
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A massive fire was reported at a facility belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force in Bushehr province after the United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iranian military targets overnight, according to widely circulated videos and open-source intelligence accounts.

The footage has not been independently verified, and Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of the reported damage.

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The reported blaze comes as the US military said it struck more than 80 targets across Iran in retaliation for Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation was intended to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Iranian state-affiliated media earlier confirmed explosions in and around Bushehr but did not immediately specify which facilities had been hit or provide casualty figures.

Residents reported hearing multiple blasts across the province.

The reported fire at the IRGC Aerospace Force site has fueled speculation that missile storage, drone infrastructure or command facilities may have been targeted, although neither Washington nor Tehran has released detailed damage assessments.

Open-source videos showing a large nighttime blaze remain unverified.

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