Hormuz tensions surge as US revokes oil waiver and targets Iran’s naval assets
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces have completed the latest round of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets with precision munitions.
CENTCOM also released video footage showing the attacks, which it said targeted Iranian military capabilities linked to recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US military said the strikes hit Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites and anti-ship missile capabilities.
More than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) small boats in and around the strait were also targeted to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten international shipping.
CENTCOM said the operation was launched in response to attacks on three commercial vessels that were travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US military said the strikes were aimed at holding Iran accountable for what it described as violations of the interim agreement between the two countries.
“The US military remains postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed,” CENTCOM said.
Iran has not confirmed or denied responsibility for the attacks on the vessels.
Iranian state media reported explosions around the Strait of Hormuz, including on Qeshm Island, in Sirik and in the port city of Bandar Abbas.
Iran’s foreign ministry accused the US of violating a memorandum of understanding between the two countries and warned of retaliation.
“Iran will take decisive measures to protect its interests and national security,” the ministry said in a statement carried by state media.
Iran’s Khatam-al-Anbiya Central Headquarters condemned the US strikes as a “blatant act of aggression” and said the armed forces would respond.
The military also warned that Iran would not accept outside interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that commercial vessels and oil tankers must follow routes designated by Tehran.
The strikes came after Washington revoked a temporary sanctions waiver that had allowed Iran to produce, sell and deliver crude oil and related products until August 21.
A US official said Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz were “unacceptable” and would face consequences, while adding that US negotiators remained committed to reaching a final agreement.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said an “unknown projectile” struck a tanker overnight, causing a fire, before two more vessels were hit, including at least one by a drone.
The attacks took place near Oman, which had proposed a temporary transit corridor along its coastline. Iran opposed the plan as it seeks to impose fees on ships using the strategic waterway.
Qatar said one of the vessels was its LNG tanker Al-Rekayyat and accused Iran of attacking international maritime navigation. Doha later summoned Iran’s deputy ambassador over the incident.
Iran rejected Qatar’s accusations, calling the claims “unacceptable”.
The attacks ended more than a week of relative calm and renewed concerns over freedom of navigation through one of the world’s most important oil routes.
Oil prices rose more than 2% as markets reacted to concerns over energy supplies and uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran agreement.
Security analysts said the dispute reflects a wider struggle over control and access in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments.
Maritime traffic had resumed after Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum last month, but Iran has insisted that previous arrangements allowing free passage through the strait will not return.
Under the 14-point agreement, Iran and Oman are expected to hold talks with other Gulf states on the future management and maritime services of the waterway.
Qatar, which had previously stepped back from mediation efforts, has since hosted indirect talks between Iran and the US.