Technical talks continue as Tehran warns it will respond if negotiations collapse.
Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio appear to be staking out differing approaches to carrying out President Donald Trump’s national security agenda as the possible 2028 presidential rivals jostle for position in a divided Republican Party. With vastly different backgrounds and policy experience, they have moved along separate paths to stake out territory: Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants with a long history in the Senate and major interest in Latin America, and Vance, a child of the Midwest and Marine Corps veteran who served in the Senate for only two years before being tapped as Trump's 2024 running mate, with a message of opposing foreign wars.
Oman has quietly circulated a proposal to the United States and other allied governments outlining a long-term framework for managing the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, signaling that the waterway may not simply return to its pre-conflict status quo even as maritime traffic gradually stabilises.
The proposal, reportedly by CNN citing diplomatic sources, comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to establish new security and navigation arrangements following months of regional conflict.
Muscat's plan explores mechanisms to improve navigational safety, environmental protection and maritime security, including possible service fees tied to those functions, though Oman has stressed it remains committed to international maritime law and freedom of navigation.
Chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday said Iran was unable to export any oil during the US blockade on its ports, noting that exports have since surged.
"From the day the blockade was lifted until today, we have exported more than 40 million barrels of oil," he said in an interview on state television. "By contrast, during the previous 50 to nearly 60 days, we were genuinely unable to export even a single barrel of oil."
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the country will not enter further negotiations for a final agreement until key provisions of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) are implemented.
He said Iran would not proceed with talks unless clauses 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of the MoU are fulfilled.
The clauses cited include a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, the removal of what Iran describes as a US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, and guaranteed safe passage for commercial vessels without charges for a limited 60-day period.
They also cover waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products, as well as the release of frozen Iranian assets.
Ghalibaf’s remarks underline Tehran’s position that progress in negotiations depends on full implementation of agreed conditions, particularly those linked to maritime security and sanctions relief.
Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday said that Iran was prioritising diplomacy with the United States, but remained ready for war.
"We are pursuing dialogue, but if the dialogue is not implemented, we are also prepared for war and will respond accordingly," Ghalibaf said in an interview on state television, as Iranian and US delegations were due to hold separate discussions in Doha.
Qatar said that technical talks between Iran and the United States are continuing, although no high-level meetings are currently taking place under the existing negotiation framework.
Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar’s prime minister and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said visits by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Doha were part of wider consultations with Qatari officials and mediators on regional issues, including Iran and Lebanon.
Speaking at a media briefing, Al Ansari said technical contacts between Tehran and Washington have continued since earlier Switzerland meetings through both direct and indirect channels.
He added that Iranian and US technical delegations remain engaged in discussions in different formats, with mediators supporting efforts to keep the process moving in Doha and elsewhere.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, welcoming the recent understanding aimed at ending the West Asia conflict.
During the conversation, President Pezeshkian briefed PM Modi on the latest regional developments and the path forward.
PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, stressing the need for sustained efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.
The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring secure shipping lanes and commerce in the region.
This is part of ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two leaders. In their earlier talks in March, both sides had discussed regional security concerns, including the protection of civilian lives and critical infrastructure.
PM Modi had also previously highlighted the importance of keeping maritime routes open and secure.
UN chief Antonio Guterres warned of the "increasingly precarious" situation of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA, saying that millions of people's livelihoods were at risk.
The secretary-general said that further funding cuts for UNRWA - which Israel has criticized as politically biased - could "push conditions beyond breaking point."
Because of insufficient funding, UNRWA has scaled back its operations since the start of the year.
"As we meet here today, the safety and welfare of millions of Palestine refugees hangs in the balance," Guterres told a donor conference for the UN agency.
He noted the "utterly appalling" living conditions in Gaza, violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank and Israeli strikes on Lebanon.
"It [UNRWA] faces sweeping restrictions throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory. And a cash shortfall that imperils its work across the region," Guterres said.
"I am appalled by continuing efforts to marginalize and undermine UNRWA through disinformation, smear campaigns, legislative actions, operational restrictions, diplomatic roadblocks and more," he said.
Israel has long opposed UNRWA, created by the UN General Assembly in 1949, and intensified its criticism after October 7, alleging that employees participated in the deadly 2023 attack on Israel.
The maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz has been raised to “substantial”, according to the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), even as commercial shipping continues to move normally through the key waterway.
According to CNN reports, the JMIC said vessels have maintained regular transits over the past 48 hours, using both the southern Omani corridor and the northern Iranian-controlled route, while US-assisted shipping operations continued without disruption.
Despite steady movement, the advisory body warned of ongoing security concerns, including mine risks, navigation interference, drone activity and surveillance in the region.
The JMIC confirmed that no verified maritime security incidents were recorded during the latest reporting period.
Based in Bahrain, the Joint Maritime Information Center is a US-led multinational body established in 2024 that monitors maritime risks and works with partners including UKMTO.
Day 123: Iran says US blockade stopped oil exports completely
Day 122: IRGC Navy spokesperson Akbarzadeh dies in car 'mishap'
Day 121: Iran warns against attacks from regional territory
Day 120: US–Iran ceasefire under strain as drones target Bahrain
Day 119: Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral deal in Washington
Day 118: Oil price spikes after IRGC strike on ship in Hormuz
Day 117: Iran-Gulf reconciliation talks expected in Saudi Arabia