Oman has quietly circulated a proposal to the United States and other allied governments outlining a long-term framework for managing the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, signaling that the waterway may not simply return to its pre-conflict status quo even as maritime traffic gradually stabilises.

The proposal, reportedly by CNN citing diplomatic sources, comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to establish new security and navigation arrangements following months of regional conflict.

Muscat's plan explores mechanisms to improve navigational safety, environmental protection and maritime security, including possible service fees tied to those functions, though Oman has stressed it remains committed to international maritime law and freedom of navigation.