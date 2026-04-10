GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

St Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubai reopens with strict Mass attendance rules

Adults-only entry, online booking required as indoor Mass resumes in Dubai church

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai church reopens but attendance remains restricted.
Dubai church reopens but attendance remains restricted.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

In a carefully measured step toward normalcy, St Mary’s Catholic Church Dubai has announced the reopening of its doors for limited liturgical services, offering a message of hope to its parish community while maintaining strict safety protocols.

Church authorities confirmed that official permission has been granted to resume services, though attendance will be restricted to indoor venues within the parish grounds. These include the Main Church, Bishop Gremoli Hall, Bishop Paul Hall, and the rooms located above Bishop Paul Hall. The move comes as part of broader efforts across Dubai to cautiously balance public worship with public health considerations.

However, the reopening comes with clear limitations. All outdoor gatherings and activities within the church premises remain suspended, underscoring a continued emphasis on safety and crowd control.

In a bid to prevent overcrowding, only adults aged 18 and above will be allowed to attend obligatory weekend Masses. Attendance will be strictly regulated through a mandatory online registration system available on the church’s official website, and children and unregistered persons will not be permitted to enter the church.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

For those unable to register in time for their preferred Mass, parishioners are encouraged to watch the church's Masses streamed online.

Parishioners are encouraged to review the Mass schedule online and secure their preferred time slots in advance.

The church has prepared a comprehensive contingency plan to respond to any unforeseen situations. In the event of an emergency, parishioners are urged to follow the directives of the ushers.

The church administration expressed gratitude for the community’s patience and cooperation during this transitional phase.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Bishop Paolo Martinelli celebrated the liturgy of the cross in St. Joseph's Cathedral in Abu Dhabi

No church this Easter? Bishop brings message of hope

2m read
Clockwise from top left: Bishop Zachariah Severios, Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Rev. Prem Mitra, and Rev. Jijo T. Mutheri.

Hope rises again: Easter messages from Dubai clergy

3m read
Details are carefully laid out to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students and staff when campuses reopens.

US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 27: What you need to know

2m read
MD and CEO of MariEnergies, Faheem Haider, with Syed Basar Shueb, MD, CEO and Board Member of IHC, during his visit to the MariEnergies head office. Photo: Mari Energies Limited

How MariEnergies fuel growth in energy and mining

4m read