St Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubai reopens with strict Mass attendance rules

Adults-only entry, online booking required as indoor Mass resumes in Dubai church
In a carefully measured step toward normalcy, St Mary’s Catholic Church Dubai has announced the reopening of its doors for limited liturgical services, offering a message of hope to its parish community while maintaining strict safety protocols.
Church authorities confirmed that official permission has been granted to resume services, though attendance will be restricted to indoor venues within the parish grounds. These include the Main Church, Bishop Gremoli Hall, Bishop Paul Hall, and the rooms located above Bishop Paul Hall. The move comes as part of broader efforts across Dubai to cautiously balance public worship with public health considerations.
However, the reopening comes with clear limitations. All outdoor gatherings and activities within the church premises remain suspended, underscoring a continued emphasis on safety and crowd control.
In a bid to prevent overcrowding, only adults aged 18 and above will be allowed to attend obligatory weekend Masses. Attendance will be strictly regulated through a mandatory online registration system available on the church’s official website, and children and unregistered persons will not be permitted to enter the church.
For those unable to register in time for their preferred Mass, parishioners are encouraged to watch the church's Masses streamed online.
Parishioners are encouraged to review the Mass schedule online and secure their preferred time slots in advance.
The church has prepared a comprehensive contingency plan to respond to any unforeseen situations. In the event of an emergency, parishioners are urged to follow the directives of the ushers.
The church administration expressed gratitude for the community’s patience and cooperation during this transitional phase.