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LIZ – The Original Shopper Sale returns to Dubai World Trade Centre

Four-day retail event unites 50+ fashion, home, lifestyle and tech brands

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LIZ – The Original Shopper Sale returns to Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai’s shopping enthusiasts can look forward to LIZ – The Original Shopper Sale, taking place from 4–7 June at Exhibition Hall 4, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Open daily from 11:00am to 11:00pm, the four-day retail event brings together over 50 leading fashion, lifestyle, home, and electronics brands under one roof, offering shoppers exclusive deals and discounts. Visitors can shop from popular names including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Hush Puppies, Max, Skechers, Jumbo, Dyson, Sony, and many more. Designed for families, trendsetters, and savvy shoppers alike, the event promises exceptional value across a wide range of categories.

Organised by LIZ Exhibition, the sale is supported by major retail groups such as Apparel Group, Landmark Retail, and Al-Futtaim Retail, further strengthening its position as one of Dubai’s most anticipated shopping events.

Entry is priced at Dh10 per adult, while children under 12 enter free. Visitors can also enjoy up to six hours of complimentary parking at designated DWTC facilities, including Exhibition Street Parking (Level 3 and above) and the Al Mustaqbal Multistorey Car Park. Parking tickets must be validated at the venue before exiting, with standard rates applying beyond the six-hour complimentary period.

With unbeatable offers, trusted brands, and a convenient location, LIZ – The Original Shopper Sale is set to be a must-visit destination this June.

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