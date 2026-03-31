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Easter 2026 in Dubai: Your guide to holy week services and timings

Churches in Dubai issue their schedule and list of services for the upcoming celebration

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Worshippers attend the holy week service at Holy Trinity Church in Dubai
Worshippers attend the holy week service at Holy Trinity Church in Dubai
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Dubai: Christian communities across the UAE are gearing up for Easter celebrations, with several churches across the country releasing their holy week schedules to accommodate the diverse, multicultural population.

In Dubai, churches have announced the timings of services held in multiple languages, reflecting the wide range of nationalities among worshippers.

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St. Mary's Catholic Church

One of the largest Catholic parishes in the world, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha, has bared its schedule of masses in various rites and languages.

Good Friday, April 3

  • 5am: Syro-Malabar rite (Malayalam)

  • 8am: Latin rite (Tamil)

  • 8.30am: Latin rite (Konkani)

  • 8.30am: Latin rite (Urdu)

  • 10.30am: Latin rite (Singhalese)

  • 11am: Latin rite (Filipino)

  • 3pm: Latin rite (English)

  • 6pm: Latin rite (English)

  • 8.30pm: Latin rite (Arabic)

Holy Saturday, April 4

  • 7am: Morning prayer

  • 3pm: Latin rite (English)

  • 5pm: Latin rite (French)

  • 8pm: Latin rite (English)

  • 11pm: Latin rite (Arabic)

Easter Sunday, April 5

  • 3am: Syro-Malabar rite (Malayalam)

  • 5.30am: Latin rite (English)

  • 7am: Latin rite (English)

  • 8.30am: Latin rite (English)

  • 10am: Latin rite (English)

  • 11.30am: Latin rite (Arabic)

  • 3pm: Latin rite (English)

  • 4.30pm: Latin rite (English)

  • 6pm: Latin rite (English)

  • 7.30pm: Latin rite (English)

  • 8.45pm: Latin rite (Malayalam)

  • 9pm: Maronite rite (Arabic)

Holy Trinity Church

Moreover, Holy Trinity Church, also located in Oud Metha, has maintained its regular weekly schedule, according to its administrative assistant.

  • 9.30am: Holy communion service

  • 7.30pm: Holy communion service

The Holy Trinity Church has been serving Anglican worshippers in the UAE since its inauguration in 1970. It hosts more than 25,000 Christians and has spread from Dubai to other emirates including Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

St. Mina Coptic Orthodox Church

On the other hand, St. Mina Coptic Orthodox Church in Jebel Ali has marked the last Friday of the Holy Lent on April 3 with:

  • 6.30am to 7.30am: General anointing prayer

  • 7.30am to 11am: Holy liturgy

St. Mina Church has been serving Coptic congregations in the UAE since 2008. The land of 25,000 square feet in Jebel Ali has been gifted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as a token of love and appreciation for Egyptian Christians and their services to the country.

The Mar Thoma Parish

Meanwhile, The Mar Thoma Parish, also in Jebel Ali, has laid out its full list of services during the season.

Friday, April 3

  • 9am: Good Friday service (Malayalam)

  • 6pm: Good Friday service (English)

Saturday, April 4

  • 8pm: Easter service and holy Qurbana (Malayalam)

Sunday, April 5

  • 8am: Easter service and holy communion (English)

The Mar Thoma Parish has been serving Keralite Christians since its establishment in 1969. From its humble beginnings, it has now grown into a 5,000 strong congregation, becoming one of the biggest parishes in the Mar Thoma Church.

A time of reflection and celebration

Holy week, culminating in Easter Sunday, is one of the most significant periods in the Christian calendar, marking the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In the UAE, churches continue to play an important role in bringing together communities from different cultural backgrounds in celebration of faith.

Worshippers attending during this period have been encouraged to plan ahead and check if additional services are to be announced.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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