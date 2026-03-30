Dubai’s best Easter 2026 activities: Fun for kids, families and friends

Hunting for Easter fun in Dubai? We’ve got you covered with top events and activities
Dubai: Easter in Dubai may look a little different, but the city still finds plenty of ways to celebrate. From egg hunts, brunches to spring harvest events and family-friendly experiences.
Whether you’re celebrating with friends or planning a family day out, there are plenty of festive things happening around the city this Easter.
Here are 5 fun things to do this Easter in Dubai.
At Expo City Dubai, the Harvest Festival Spring Edition brings together everything you want from a wholesome Easter outing think colourful décor, animal and farm experiences, live entertainment and interactive family fun.
Held under the Al Wasl Dome, the event features:
Easter egg hunts and games
Creative workshops and craft zones
Bouncy castles and family races
Food trucks and seasonal produce markets
Location: Al Wasl Plaza
When: April 4, 4 PM to 10 PM
Atlantis The Palm goes big on Easter every year and it’s not just about brunch.
Across the resort, you’ll find:
Easter-themed games and entertainment
Treasure hunts and family activities
Experiences at venues like Wavehouse with arcades and bowling
It’s a great option if you want a mix of relaxed fun and activities without committing to a formal brunch setting.
Location: Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
When: Starting from 3 April depending on the experience.
Gogo Village is known for its outdoor, family-friendly vibe, and during Easter it transforms into a festive space with themed activities.
What you can expect:
Easter egg hunts
Kids’ entertainment zones
Face and bunny house painting
Interactive games and pop-up experiences
Location: Umm Suqeim Road, Al Quoz
When: April 5 from 10 AM to 12 PM
If you want something a little different, IMG Worlds of Adventure hosts a dino-themed Easter egg hunt.
Alongside the rides, you can expect:
Giant dinosaur egg hunts
Easter-themed games and prizes
Indoor, air-conditioned fun (key for Dubai weather)
It’s a solid option if you want to combine Easter with a theme park experience.
Location: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, City of Arabia
When: March 29 to May 15
At Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Easter celebrations include a full programme of family-friendly activities across the resort.
Activities include:
Easter egg hunt on the beach
Seaside family games like egg-and-spoon races and tug of war
Easter craft corner and creative workshops
Movie night and puzzle challenges
The Great Golden Egg Hunt
A live Little Mermaid theatre show at the Meyana Auditorium
Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim 3
When: April 5 to 6, depending on the experience.
From large-scale egg hunts to spring festivals and resort-wide celebrations, Dubai offers plenty of ways to celebrate Easter beyond the usual brunch. Whether you’re planning a family day out or something fun with friends, these events bring a mix of festive energy, activities and genuinely good vibes across the city.