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Dubai’s best Easter 2026 activities: Fun for kids, families and friends

Hunting for Easter fun in Dubai? We’ve got you covered with top events and activities

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Celebrate Easter in Dubai with egg hunts, festivals, theme parks & family fun activities
Celebrate Easter in Dubai with egg hunts, festivals, theme parks & family fun activities
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Dubai: Easter in Dubai may look a little different, but the city still finds plenty of ways to celebrate. From egg hunts, brunches to spring harvest events and family-friendly experiences.

Whether you’re celebrating with friends or planning a family day out, there are plenty of festive things happening around the city this Easter.

Here are 5 fun things to do this Easter in Dubai.

1. Celebrate Easter Spring Harvest Festival, Expo City Dubai

At Expo City Dubai, the Harvest Festival Spring Edition brings together everything you want from a wholesome Easter outing think colourful décor, animal and farm experiences, live entertainment and interactive family fun.

Held under the Al Wasl Dome, the event features:

  • Easter egg hunts and games

  • Creative workshops and craft zones

  • Bouncy castles and family races

  • Food trucks and seasonal produce markets

Location: Al Wasl Plaza

When: April 4, 4 PM to 10 PM

2. Easter activities across Atlantis The Palm (Beyond brunch)

Atlantis The Palm goes big on Easter every year and it’s not just about brunch.

Across the resort, you’ll find:

  • Easter-themed games and entertainment

  • Treasure hunts and family activities

  • Experiences at venues like Wavehouse with arcades and bowling

It’s a great option if you want a mix of relaxed fun and activities without committing to a formal brunch setting.

Location: Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

When: Starting from 3 April depending on the experience.

3. Family fun at Gogo Village

Gogo Village is known for its outdoor, family-friendly vibe, and during Easter it transforms into a festive space with themed activities.

What you can expect:

  • Easter egg hunts

  • Kids’ entertainment zones

  • Face and bunny house painting

  • Interactive games and pop-up experiences

Location: Umm Suqeim Road, Al Quoz

When: April 5 from 10 AM to 12 PM

4. Go on a Dinosaur-themed egg hunt at IMG Worlds of Adventure

If you want something a little different, IMG Worlds of Adventure hosts a dino-themed Easter egg hunt.

Alongside the rides, you can expect:

  • Giant dinosaur egg hunts

  • Easter-themed games and prizes

  • Indoor, air-conditioned fun (key for Dubai weather)

It’s a solid option if you want to combine Easter with a theme park experience.

Location: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, City of Arabia

When: March 29 to May 15

5. Easter experience at Jumeirah Beach Hotel (Including the Little Mermaid show)

At Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Easter celebrations include a full programme of family-friendly activities across the resort.

Activities include:

  • Easter egg hunt on the beach

  • Seaside family games like egg-and-spoon races and tug of war

  • Easter craft corner and creative workshops

  • Movie night and puzzle challenges

  • The Great Golden Egg Hunt

  • A live Little Mermaid theatre show at the Meyana Auditorium

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim 3

When: April 5 to 6, depending on the experience.

From large-scale egg hunts to spring festivals and resort-wide celebrations, Dubai offers plenty of ways to celebrate Easter beyond the usual brunch. Whether you’re planning a family day out or something fun with friends, these events bring a mix of festive energy, activities and genuinely good vibes across the city.

Related Topics:
EasterEaster in Dubailifestyle

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