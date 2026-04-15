LOTR expands again with new casting, returning icons and a fresh take on Aragorn
Dubai: Middle-earth is officially heading back to cinemas and this time, it’s Gollum who takes center stage.
Warner Bros. is developing a new live-action Lord of the Rings film titled “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum”, marking the first major theatrical return to Tolkien’s world since The Hobbit trilogy wrapped over a decade ago.
While details are still emerging, here’s everything currently confirmed and reliably reported about the project.
At CinemaCon 2026, Warner Bros. officially unveiled the core cast for The Hunt for Gollum, confirming a mix of returning Middle-earth favourites alongside new additions and reinterpretations of iconic roles.
The confirmed lineup includes Andy Serkis, who returns as Gollum/Sméagol while also stepping behind the camera as director. Ian McKellen is set to reprise his legendary role as Gandalf, alongside Elijah Wood returning as Frodo Baggins. From The Hobbit era, Lee Pace also comes back as Thranduil, extending his Elven storyline into this new chapter.
On the newer side of the ensemble, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as Marigol, a character whose details remain tightly under wraps, while Leo Woodall plays Halvard, an original Ranger character created for the film. Jamie Dornan takes on a younger iteration of Aragorn, referred to as Strider, marking a notable recasting of the role previously played by Viggo Mortensen.
While Warner Bros. has not released a full official synopsis, multiple production updates confirm the film will focus on Gollum’s untold story within Tolkien’s timeline.
The core premise:
The film centers on the hunt for Gollum
It is set in the period between Bilbo’s birthday party and the events leading into The Fellowship of the Ring
The story is expected to follow Aragorn and Gandalf tracking Gollum, a storyline briefly referenced in Tolkien’s lore but never fully shown in the original films
Fans online have already expressed major excitement, with many calling it a “dream Middle-earth reunion” and praising the return of iconic characters like Gandalf, Frodo, and Gollum. Others have said they “never thought they’d see this era of films come back.” While some fans are intrigued by the casting of Jamie Dornan as Aragorn, a fan favourite role, there’s also curiosity about whether this new interpretation will live up to the original portrayal.