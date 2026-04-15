Fans online have already expressed major excitement, with many calling it a “dream Middle-earth reunion” and praising the return of iconic characters like Gandalf, Frodo, and Gollum. Others have said they “never thought they’d see this era of films come back.” While some fans are intrigued by the casting of Jamie Dornan as Aragorn, a fan favourite role, there’s also curiosity about whether this new interpretation will live up to the original portrayal.