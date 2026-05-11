Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies at 31 in Hyderabad road accident

Bharath Kanth was recognised for his performances in Telugu films and web series
Telugu actor Bharath Kanth died in a road accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Telangana. He was 31.
Sai Trilok, who was travelling with him, also lost his life in the crash after their car allegedly hit the back of a truck near Exit No. 12 within the Adibatla police station limits.
Police officials said the accident occurred late at night. After being alerted about the collision, officers arrived at the scene and moved the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem procedures. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine what led to the accident.
Confirming the incident, Adibatla Police told ANI, “This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR.” Officials further stated, “We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.”
Apart from acting, Bharath was also active as a digital creator. He had close to 40,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 30,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Bharath Kanth was recognised for his performances in Telugu films and web series. He appeared in projects such as Gramam and Tenant, where he played the lead, and was also part of web series like Geethanjali and Parvathi Parameshwarlu.