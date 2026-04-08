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Five killed in fiery crash in Kuwait

The crash caused one of the vehicles to catch fire, leaving five dead, one injured

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Five killed in fiery crash in Kuwait
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Dubai: Five people were killed and one person was injured following a horrific collision between two vehicles on Kuwait’s Sixth Ring Road on Wednesday evening.

According to the Kuwait Fire Force, firefighters from Al Tahrir station responded to the incident, which occurred opposite the Saad Al Abdullah area. The crash caused one of the vehicles to catch fire, complicating rescue efforts at the scene.

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Emergency teams worked to contain the blaze and deal with the aftermath of the collision, while medical personnel attended to the injured.

Authorities confirmed that the horrific crash left five dead and one injured.

The scene was later handed over to the relevant authorities to complete investigations and take the necessary legal procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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