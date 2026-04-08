Five killed in fiery crash in Kuwait

The crash caused one of the vehicles to catch fire, leaving five dead, one injured
Dubai: Five people were killed and one person was injured following a horrific collision between two vehicles on Kuwait’s Sixth Ring Road on Wednesday evening.
According to the Kuwait Fire Force, firefighters from Al Tahrir station responded to the incident, which occurred opposite the Saad Al Abdullah area. The crash caused one of the vehicles to catch fire, complicating rescue efforts at the scene.
Emergency teams worked to contain the blaze and deal with the aftermath of the collision, while medical personnel attended to the injured.
Authorities confirmed that the horrific crash left five dead and one injured.
The scene was later handed over to the relevant authorities to complete investigations and take the necessary legal procedures.