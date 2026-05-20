Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control
Five people were killed after a fire broke out in a house in Kuwait’s Jleeb Al Shuyoukh area on Wednesday, the country’s General Fire Force said.
Firefighters from the Al Somoud and Ardiya fire stations responded to the blaze and brought the fire under control, according to a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
Authorities said the incident resulted in five deaths, without immediately disclosing the identities or nationalities of the victims.
The site was later handed over to the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the fire and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The General Fire Force urged citizens and residents to comply with fire safety and prevention measures to protect lives and property and avoid similar accidents.
Kuwait has witnessed several deadly residential fires in recent years, prompting authorities to intensify public awareness campaigns on fire safety standards and emergency preparedness.