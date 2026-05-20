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Five killed in house fire in Kuwait’s Jleeb area

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Firefighters from the Al Somoud and Ardiya fire stations responded to the blaze and brought the fire under control.
Firefighters from the Al Somoud and Ardiya fire stations responded to the blaze and brought the fire under control.
AFP

Five people were killed after a fire broke out in a house in Kuwait’s Jleeb Al Shuyoukh area on Wednesday, the country’s General Fire Force said.

Firefighters from the Al Somoud and Ardiya fire stations responded to the blaze and brought the fire under control, according to a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

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Authorities said the incident resulted in five deaths, without immediately disclosing the identities or nationalities of the victims.

The site was later handed over to the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the fire and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The General Fire Force urged citizens and residents to comply with fire safety and prevention measures to protect lives and property and avoid similar accidents.

Kuwait has witnessed several deadly residential fires in recent years, prompting authorities to intensify public awareness campaigns on fire safety standards and emergency preparedness.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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