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Defence minister inspects Kuwait International Airport after drone strike on fuel tanks

Fire contained with no casualties as emergency agencies praised for rapid response

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Defence minister inspects Kuwait International Airport after drone strike on fuel tanks

Kuwait’s Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah conducted an inspection visit to Kuwait International Airport on Thursday morning following a drone attack that targeted aircraft refuelling tanks, causing a fire at one of the airport’s vital facilities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the minister toured the site as part of field follow-up efforts and received a joint briefing from the General Directorate of Civil Aviation and the General Fire Force on the damage and response operations. Authorities confirmed that the damage was limited to material losses and no injuries were reported, while security and safety measures were swiftly implemented to contain the fire.

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Sheikh Abdullah praised the General Fire Force for its rapid response and commended the coordinated efforts of emergency teams, supported by the Kuwaiti Army, the National Guard and the Kuwait Oil Company, in bringing the situation under control and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

He also expressed appreciation for the dedication of Kuwait’s personnel in preserving the country’s security and stability, highlighting their commitment to protecting national capabilities and supporting the leadership during challenging circumstances.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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