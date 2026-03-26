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'Sidestep rumours, focus on facts': Dubai operating normally amid fake news

Dubai services running as usual; residents urged to stay calm and informed

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai Media Office confirms the city is operating normally, dismissing rumours of evacuations, closures, or market disruptions.
Dubai Media Office confirms the city is operating normally, dismissing rumours of evacuations, closures, or market disruptions.

Dubai Media Office has urged residents and visitors to sidestep rumours and focus on verified information following a surge in false news circulating online.

In its latest advisory, the office confirmed that Dubai is operating as normal and warned the public not to be misled by fake news.

False claims dismissed

A video posted by the Dubai Media Office addressed ongoing rumours and false reports, urging the public to focus on verified facts.

Authorities clarified that Dubai continues to operate normally, dismissing claims suggesting mass evacuations, airport closures, empty supermarket shelves, frozen bank accounts, a collapsing property market, or the relocation of foreign investors and hedge funds.

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Dubai operating as normal

Officials stressed the importance of staying informed and verifying information before sharing, highlighting that relying on official sources is key to maintaining public safety and confidence.

Dubai continues to operate normally, with all services—including airports, banks, and markets—functioning as usual.

Authorities urged residents to stay calm, stay informed, and stay vigilant, reminding everyone that sharing unverified content can contribute to confusion, fear, and may violate UAE law.

Rely on official sources

The Dubai Media Office emphasised that relying solely on official channels for updates is the safest way to ensure the safety, stability, and well-being of the community. Authorities highlighted that many misleading posts use old footage, artificial intelligence, or deepfake technologies to fabricate events inside the UAE.

Despite repeated warnings, some individuals continue to film locations and share unverified material on social media. Sharing such content to incite panic is a criminal offence under UAE law, with penalties ranging from one to two years in prison and fines of Dh100,000 to Dh200,000, depending on the severity of the impact.

Verification is a shared responsibility

Authorities urged the public to:

  • Verify the date, context, and source of news, images and videos

  • Avoid reposting content from unreliable sources

  • Follow official announcements to support public safety

Dubai authorities confirmed that since the beginning of the current situation, all operations have been handled with professionalism, preparedness, and strong coordination among relevant entities.

Officials concluded that in today’s fast-moving information environment, safeguarding societal stability is not only the responsibility of authorities but also of every individual who verifies before sharing.

Related Topics:
UAEtechnologyDubaifake newsUS-Israel-Iran war

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