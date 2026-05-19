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Dubai Police warns of fake summer travel deals and scams

Residents urged to verify booking links and agencies amid rise in holiday fraud cases

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police warns against fake travel and holiday booking scams
Dubai Police warns against fake travel and holiday booking scams
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents against falling victim to fake travel and tourism offers circulating online, particularly during the holiday and summer vacation season when fraud cases tend to rise.

The warning was issued as part of the ongoing “Be Aware of Fraud” campaign led by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said fraudsters are exploiting the growing demand for discounted holiday packages, hotel bookings and international travel deals by advertising offers at prices far below market rates.

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Dubai Police said scammers create fake websites and fraudulent social media accounts promoting travel packages, hotel stays and flight tickets to lure victims into making quick payments before discovering the deception.

According to police, some fake entities use professionally designed logos, images and branding that closely imitate well-known tourism companies and licensed travel agencies to make their advertisements appear legitimate.

Scammers also contact potential victims through phone calls and messaging applications, pressuring them to confirm bookings immediately by claiming that seats are limited or that special offers will expire within hours.

Police said many victims only realise they have been deceived after transferring money to personal bank accounts or suspicious payment links, only to discover later that the flight tickets and hotel reservations are either fake or unconfirmed. The fraud often results in financial losses and disruptions to travel and family holiday plans.

Dubai Police urged the public not to be misled by unrealistic offers or heavily discounted deals that do not match prevailing market prices. Residents were advised to book only through accredited and licensed tourism companies and trusted official platforms.

Authorities also stressed the importance of carefully verifying electronic links before entering personal or banking details, noting that some fraudulent websites closely resemble genuine platforms, with only slight differences in spelling or domain names.

Police further warned residents against transferring money to unknown or personal accounts and advised them never to share bank card details, passwords or security codes with untrusted parties.

Dubai Police urged members of the public to report suspicious websites or fraud incidents through the official “e-Crime” platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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UAEcrimeDubaiDubai Policecybercrime

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