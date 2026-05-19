The warning was issued as part of the ongoing “Be Aware of Fraud” campaign led by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said fraudsters are exploiting the growing demand for discounted holiday packages, hotel bookings and international travel deals by advertising offers at prices far below market rates.

Dubai Police urged the public not to be misled by unrealistic offers or heavily discounted deals that do not match prevailing market prices. Residents were advised to book only through accredited and licensed tourism companies and trusted official platforms.

Police said many victims only realise they have been deceived after transferring money to personal bank accounts or suspicious payment links, only to discover later that the flight tickets and hotel reservations are either fake or unconfirmed. The fraud often results in financial losses and disruptions to travel and family holiday plans.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.