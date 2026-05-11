Residents urged to verify online livestock sellers and avoid fake Eid offers
Dubai: As Eid Al Adha approaches and demand for sacrificial animals rises, Dubai Police has warned residents against fraudulent online offers promoting heavily discounted sacrificial animals.
In a new awareness campaign, Dubai Police cautioned that scammers are exploiting the festive season by advertising fake livestock deals on social media platforms and messaging applications, targeting residents searching for Eid sacrifices at lower prices.
The authority warned that some offers may appear attractive and convincing but are in fact carefully designed scams aimed at stealing money from unsuspecting buyers.
“Some deals might look too good to pass on, but sometimes, they’re actually carefully designed scams,” Dubai Police said.
According to the awareness message, fraudsters take advantage of the increase in Eid shopping activity and the spread of online advertisements during the holiday season.
Dubai Police urged the public to follow several precautionary measures before purchasing sacrificial animals online, including:
• Verifying the authenticity of sellers and social media accounts
• Avoiding offers with unrealistic prices or suspicious discounts
• Dealing only with trusted and authorised livestock suppliers
• Refusing to transfer money to personal bank accounts
The campaign also stressed the importance of using secure payment methods and purchasing through reliable and recognised platforms.
Dubai Police reminded residents that vigilance and awareness remain essential in protecting themselves from online fraud during Eid Al Adha preparations.
“Stay alert — your awareness is your first line of defense,” the authority said.