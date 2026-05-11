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Dubai Police warn of Eid Al Adha sacrificial animal scams

Residents urged to verify online livestock sellers and avoid fake Eid offers

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police warns residents against fake Eid sacrificial animal offers online
Dubai Police warns residents against fake Eid sacrificial animal offers online
Dubai Police

Dubai: As Eid Al Adha approaches and demand for sacrificial animals rises, Dubai Police has warned residents against fraudulent online offers promoting heavily discounted sacrificial animals.

In a new awareness campaign, Dubai Police cautioned that scammers are exploiting the festive season by advertising fake livestock deals on social media platforms and messaging applications, targeting residents searching for Eid sacrifices at lower prices.

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The authority warned that some offers may appear attractive and convincing but are in fact carefully designed scams aimed at stealing money from unsuspecting buyers.

“Some deals might look too good to pass on, but sometimes, they’re actually carefully designed scams,” Dubai Police said.

According to the awareness message, fraudsters take advantage of the increase in Eid shopping activity and the spread of online advertisements during the holiday season.

Dubai Police urged the public to follow several precautionary measures before purchasing sacrificial animals online, including:

• Verifying the authenticity of sellers and social media accounts

• Avoiding offers with unrealistic prices or suspicious discounts

• Dealing only with trusted and authorised livestock suppliers

• Refusing to transfer money to personal bank accounts

The campaign also stressed the importance of using secure payment methods and purchasing through reliable and recognised platforms.

Dubai Police reminded residents that vigilance and awareness remain essential in protecting themselves from online fraud during Eid Al Adha preparations.

“Stay alert — your awareness is your first line of defense,” the authority said.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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eid al adhaDubaiDubai Policecybercrime

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