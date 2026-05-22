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Dubai’s top Eid dining experiences to share

Discover standout festive dining experiences across Dubai this Eid Al Adha season

Last updated:
Sankar Pillai, Head Of Content - Supplement & Con. Pub.
3 MIN READ
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Dubai’s top Eid dining experiences to share

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

One Eid celebration, three delicious destinations. Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Fish Market, Aseelah and Minato with a festive brunch featuring over 200 Arabic and international dishes, including signature favourites from each restaurant. Enjoy appetizers, mains, live stations, desserts, live entertainment, and so much more.

Offer: Starting from Dh245 per person

Time: May 27, 12.30pm to 4pm

Contact: Call 04 205 7033 / 34 or WhatsApp: 056 548 8238

Amelia Restaurant & Lounge

Experience Amelia’s immersive First Flight menu, blending Japanese-Peruvian flavours with Mediterranean influences inside a striking retro-futuristic setting overlooking Downtown Dubai’s skyline.

Offer: Curated sharing menu

Timings: Daily | 7pm–8pm

Price: Dh225 | Dh425 with wine pairing

Contact: 04 328 2805 | Amelialounge.com

Cucina The Palm

Celebrate Eid Italian-style with live jazz, handmade pasta, grilled meats, seafood, desserts, and family-friendly activities in Cucina’s warm neighbourhood-inspired setting on Palm Jumeirah.

Offer: Eid Al Adha brunch

Timings: May 27 | 1pm–4.30pm

Price: From Dh295

Contact: 04 666 1408 | Cucinadubai.com

Fin & Bone

Fin & Bone brings its premium butchery experience to Al Barari with an elevated Sunday Roast featuring live carving stations, expertly sourced meats, comforting sides, and relaxed social dining inside NETTE’s tranquil setting.

Offer: Sunday Roast collaboration at NETTE

Timings: Sundays | 12pm–4pm

Price: From Dh135

Contact: @finandbone | @nette.ae

The Tasting Room

A refined lunch-only concept by Haveli, The Tasting Room at V Hotel, blends modern Indian fine dining, theatrical plating, nostalgic flavours, curated pairings, and immersive tasting menus designed for discovery and indulgent afternoon dining experiences.

Offer: Heritage reimagined menus

Timings: Tue-Sun, 12pm-8pm

Price: From Dh150

Contact: 050 131 4545 | Whatsapp | 058 822 1199 or visit | Worldofhaveli.com

Seva

SEVA’s new spring menu focuses on nourishing seasonal dishes, wellness-led dining, and calming garden experiences designed around balance, mindfulness, and community connection.

Offer: Seasonal spring menu

Timings: Daily

Price: À la carte

Contact: Sevatable.com

Maki & Ramen

This Eid, Maki & Ramen introduces an exclusive Date Teriyaki Chicken, blending Japanese techniques with Middle Eastern flavours in a rich, seasonal festive creation.

Offer: Eid-exclusive Date Teriyaki Chicken

Timings: During Eid Al Adha

Price: Dh75

Contact: Makiramen.ae | 056 853 5415

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