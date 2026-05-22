Dubai’s top Eid dining experiences to share

Discover standout festive dining experiences across Dubai this Eid Al Adha season
One Eid celebration, three delicious destinations. Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Fish Market, Aseelah and Minato with a festive brunch featuring over 200 Arabic and international dishes, including signature favourites from each restaurant. Enjoy appetizers, mains, live stations, desserts, live entertainment, and so much more.
Offer: Starting from Dh245 per person
Time: May 27, 12.30pm to 4pm
Contact: Call 04 205 7033 / 34 or WhatsApp: 056 548 8238
Experience Amelia’s immersive First Flight menu, blending Japanese-Peruvian flavours with Mediterranean influences inside a striking retro-futuristic setting overlooking Downtown Dubai’s skyline.
Offer: Curated sharing menu
Timings: Daily | 7pm–8pm
Price: Dh225 | Dh425 with wine pairing
Contact: 04 328 2805 | Amelialounge.com
Celebrate Eid Italian-style with live jazz, handmade pasta, grilled meats, seafood, desserts, and family-friendly activities in Cucina’s warm neighbourhood-inspired setting on Palm Jumeirah.
Offer: Eid Al Adha brunch
Timings: May 27 | 1pm–4.30pm
Price: From Dh295
Contact: 04 666 1408 | Cucinadubai.com
Fin & Bone brings its premium butchery experience to Al Barari with an elevated Sunday Roast featuring live carving stations, expertly sourced meats, comforting sides, and relaxed social dining inside NETTE’s tranquil setting.
Offer: Sunday Roast collaboration at NETTE
Timings: Sundays | 12pm–4pm
Price: From Dh135
Contact: @finandbone | @nette.ae
A refined lunch-only concept by Haveli, The Tasting Room at V Hotel, blends modern Indian fine dining, theatrical plating, nostalgic flavours, curated pairings, and immersive tasting menus designed for discovery and indulgent afternoon dining experiences.
Offer: Heritage reimagined menus
Timings: Tue-Sun, 12pm-8pm
Price: From Dh150
Contact: 050 131 4545 | Whatsapp | 058 822 1199 or visit | Worldofhaveli.com
SEVA’s new spring menu focuses on nourishing seasonal dishes, wellness-led dining, and calming garden experiences designed around balance, mindfulness, and community connection.
Offer: Seasonal spring menu
Timings: Daily
Price: À la carte
Contact: Sevatable.com
This Eid, Maki & Ramen introduces an exclusive Date Teriyaki Chicken, blending Japanese techniques with Middle Eastern flavours in a rich, seasonal festive creation.
Offer: Eid-exclusive Date Teriyaki Chicken
Timings: During Eid Al Adha
Price: Dh75
Contact: Makiramen.ae | 056 853 5415