Eid Al Adha Escapes: From UAE staycations to spectacular global getaways

Discover standout staycation & vacation experiences across the UAE and the region this Eid
Part of the celebrated JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio, JA The Resort in Jebel Ali offers three distinct staycation experiences this Eid Al Adha, blending beachfront relaxation, family fun, wellness, and adventure within one expansive destination.
A serene all-suite beachfront retreat surrounded by tropical greenery, ideal for wellness seekers and multigenerational families. Offer includes breakfast, family dining, watersports, and land activities with 20 per cent savings for JA Discovery members.
Offer: Curated Stay Experience
Time: Eid Al Adha long weekend | Minimum 2-night stay
Price: On request
Contact: 04 814 5500 | reservations.jatheresort@jaresorts.com
The resort’s heritage beachfront property offers relaxed family stays with activities ranging from spa treatments to kayaking and paddleboarding. Guests booking two nights or more can enjoy one complimentary experience per stay alongside exclusive Eid savings.
Offer: Your Choice of Adventure
Time: Eid Al Adha long weekend | Minimum 2-night stay
Price: On request
Contact: 04 814 5500 | reservations.jatheresort@jaresorts.com
A sleek lifestyle-led hotel overlooking a championship golf course, blending modern dining, sports, spa experiences, and social energy. The Eid package includes breakfast or half board, golf or padel experiences, watersports, and spa access.
Offer: Choose Your Stay, Your Way
Time: Eid Al Adha long weekend | Minimum 2-night stay
Price: On request
Contact: 04 814 5500 | reservations.jatheresort@jaresorts.com
Celebrate Eid with a city escape featuring 25 per cent off stays, spa savings, dining credits, family-friendly perks, and a festive brunch spanning Fish Market, Aseelah, and Minato.
Offer: Eid staycation and brunch from Dh245
Time: Stays Until May 31 | Brunch May 27, 12.30pm–4pm
Contact: 04 205 5626 | reservations.dxbza@radissonblu.com
Celebrate Eid Al Adha by the beach with a festive brunch at Seafield Mediterranean Eatery, featuring Arabian Gulf views, live music, family entertainment, and kids’ activities.
Offer: Eid Brunch from Dh249
Time: 1st & 2nd day of Eid | 1pm–4pm
Contact: 050 455 6765 | jumeirah.restaurants@sheraton.com
Escape to Palm Jumeirah with a luxurious Eid beachfront stay featuring elegant rooms, breakfast at Palm Kitchen, wellness experiences, and access to world-class resort facilities.
Offer: Eid staycation from Dh750 per night
Time: May 23–30, 2026
Contact: 04 275 4444 | reservations.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com
Head to Luchador Rooftop Cantina for a lively Eid celebration packed with unlimited tacos, upbeat vibes, and panoramic rooftop views across Dubai’s skyline.
Offer: Dh99 for 2 adults with unlimited tacos
Time: May 26–30 | From 5pm onwards
Contact: 052 609 3371 | restaurants.aloftpalm@alofthotels.com
Enjoy a flexible city staycation with a full 24-hour stay starting whenever you choose. Priced at Dh298, the package includes redeemable dining credit, spa savings, wellness access, and optional room upgrades for couples and families seeking a relaxed escape in Dubai.
Offer: 24-Hours Stay with Dining Credit
Price: Dh298
Contact: +971 54 525 7364 | prkkrsv@parkregishotels.com
Turn the Eid break into a beachfront retreat with luxury stays, breakfast, private beach access, and daily resort credits redeemable across award-winning dining venues. The longer you stay, the bigger the perks at this vibrant Palm Jumeirah destination.
Offer: More Nights, More Delights
Time: May 24–31, 2026
Price: From Dh750 per night
Contact: Marriott booking portal | Promo code: E6774
Ideal for families and groups, this Eid staycation lets guests book one room and receive a second room at 50 per cent off, alongside complimentary access to RIVA Beach Club for added holiday fun.
Offer: Second room at 50 per cent off
Time: Until May 31, 2026
Price: From Dh300++ per night
Contact: Mövenpick JLT booking portal
Celebrate the Year of the Family with a value-packed city staycation featuring up to 30 per cent off stays, dining discounts, spa savings, and relaxed family moments by the rooftop pool near Dubai’s key attractions.
Offer: Family Staycation Offer
Price: Up to 30 per cent off stays
Contact: stayleva.com | Code: GSTLV
This all-suite Dubai Marina staycation blends spacious family living with dining perks, free stays for children under 12, spa discounts, and flexible check-in options, making it ideal for extended Eid and summer escapes.
Offer: Family Suite Staycation
Time: May–August 2026
Contact: 04 319 4000 | dubaimarriottharbourhotel.com
Swap plans for poolside lounging at Lagoon Beach Lounge, where all-day access includes fully redeemable food and beverage credit, lagoon views, and relaxed family-friendly vibes with kids entering free.
Offer: All-day pool access
Time: Daily, 10am–7pm
Price: Dh99 weekdays | Dh140 weekends
Contact: 04 542 8888 | Hithere.creekbeach@vidahotels.com
Celebrate Eid with a stylish city escape inside one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic architectural landmarks. This contemporary staycation includes breakfast for two, Dh250 dining credit, complimentary room upgrades, early check-in, and late check-out, making it ideal for a relaxed luxury break.
Offer: GCC Resident Eid Staycation
Contact: www.hyatt.com | Use code: RESIDENT
Mix work, relaxation, and adventure with a Yas Island escape that includes breakfast, Club Lounge access, theme park tickets, and a complimentary massage. Guests staying two nights or more can also access major Abu Dhabi cultural attractions.
Offer: Work, Stay, Recharge
Time: Valid until September 30, 2026
Contact: 05 656 2512 | reservations@yasplazahotels.com
Escape to a serene coastal retreat where mangroves meet the Arabian Gulf. This Eid staycation includes breakfast for two, spa and dining savings, welcome drinks, an Ocean View room upgrade, plus flexible early check-in and late check-out for a more relaxed seaside break.
Time: Eid long weekend | Check-in 12pm, check-out 3pm
Contact: alzorahbeachresort.com
Celebrate Eid in extraordinary villas and private homes across the Maldives, Greece, Montenegro, and Mexico. Expect expansive living spaces, private pools, personalised dining, and curated family experiences designed for multigenerational luxury escapes.
Offer: Luxury villas and private residences
Contact: oneandonlyresorts.com/villas
Set within Saudi Arabia’s Hijaz mountains, this immersive Eid experience combines a five-course dinner by Michelin-starred Chef Osman Sezener, guided stargazing, rooftop music, and mixology under desert skies.
Offer: Once in a Blue Moon experience
Time: May 22–30 | 6.30pm–1am
Price: SAR 980 per person
Contact: desertrock.sa
Perched 2,000 metres above sea level, this mountain retreat blends cool canyon views, rose harvest experiences, spa rituals, stargazing, and scenic hikes for a refreshing escape in Oman’s highlands.
Offer: Rose season mountain retreat
Contact: ihg.com/oman
Golf lovers can tee off in style along Morocco’s Mediterranean coast with luxury suites, Cabo Negro golf access, private transfers, spa savings, and elegant beachfront relaxation.
Offer: Golf Retreat package
Contact: royalmansour.com
This intimate Indian Ocean escape offers up to 40 per cent off luxury villas, complimentary transfers for children, butler service, family-friendly stays, and curated island experiences beside a protected dolphin sanctuary.
Offer: Up to 40 per cent off stays
Time: Until September 30, 2026
Contact: rahgili.com
Overlooking the Indian Ocean, this sophisticated city retreat pairs spacious suite stays with breakfast, spa treatments, Horizon Club access, and daily hotel credits in the heart of Colombo’s vibrant waterfront district.
Offer: Suite Bliss package
Contact: shangri-la.com/colombo/shangrila/