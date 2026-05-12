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Fake Hajj offers trap victims as Dubai Police issue warning

Scammers use cheap packages and fake visas to steal money online

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police warned residents against fake Hajj and Umrah campaigns online
Dubai Police warned residents against fake Hajj and Umrah campaigns online
Dubai Police

Dubai: Residents planning to perform Hajj and Umrah have been urged to remain vigilant after Dubai Police warned of a rise in fake pilgrimage campaigns and fraudulent online advertisements designed to steal money and personal information.

The warning was issued by Dubai Police’s Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of the force’s ongoing “Be Aware of Fraud” awareness campaign, which aims to protect the community from increasingly sophisticated cyber scams.

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According to Dubai Police, fraudsters are exploiting the desire of worshippers to perform Hajj and Umrah by promoting fake Hajj and Umrah packages across social media platforms and digital websites. The deceptive advertisements often feature attractive offers, heavily discounted prices, and false promises of easy travel arrangements and guaranteed bookings.

Police said scammers typically lure victims by claiming they can provide “guaranteed” Hajj packages at prices lower than market rates or obtain urgent visas and permits in a short period of time. Once trust is gained, victims are asked to transfer advance payments to complete procedures, only for the fraudsters to disappear without delivering any legitimate service.

Authorities noted that such crimes tend to increase significantly in the weeks leading up to the Hajj and Umrah seasons, as more people search online for affordable travel offers and pilgrimage campaigns.

Dubai Police explained that scammers intensify their activities during this period by creating fake social media accounts and websites, impersonating well-known companies and institutions, and using copied logos, professional designs and promotional images to make the advertisements appear authentic and trustworthy.

The force stressed the importance of booking only through officially approved and licensed Hajj and Umrah operators authorised by the relevant authorities, warning residents not to deal with unknown or unverified entities regardless of how attractive the offers may appear.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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crimeDubaiDubai Policecybercrime

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