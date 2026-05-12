Scammers use cheap packages and fake visas to steal money online
Dubai: Residents planning to perform Hajj and Umrah have been urged to remain vigilant after Dubai Police warned of a rise in fake pilgrimage campaigns and fraudulent online advertisements designed to steal money and personal information.
The warning was issued by Dubai Police’s Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of the force’s ongoing “Be Aware of Fraud” awareness campaign, which aims to protect the community from increasingly sophisticated cyber scams.
According to Dubai Police, fraudsters are exploiting the desire of worshippers to perform Hajj and Umrah by promoting fake Hajj and Umrah packages across social media platforms and digital websites. The deceptive advertisements often feature attractive offers, heavily discounted prices, and false promises of easy travel arrangements and guaranteed bookings.
Police said scammers typically lure victims by claiming they can provide “guaranteed” Hajj packages at prices lower than market rates or obtain urgent visas and permits in a short period of time. Once trust is gained, victims are asked to transfer advance payments to complete procedures, only for the fraudsters to disappear without delivering any legitimate service.
Authorities noted that such crimes tend to increase significantly in the weeks leading up to the Hajj and Umrah seasons, as more people search online for affordable travel offers and pilgrimage campaigns.
Dubai Police explained that scammers intensify their activities during this period by creating fake social media accounts and websites, impersonating well-known companies and institutions, and using copied logos, professional designs and promotional images to make the advertisements appear authentic and trustworthy.
The force stressed the importance of booking only through officially approved and licensed Hajj and Umrah operators authorised by the relevant authorities, warning residents not to deal with unknown or unverified entities regardless of how attractive the offers may appear.