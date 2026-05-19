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Going for Hajj? e& UAE reveals new roaming deal for pilgrims

Pilgrims can access 50GB roaming data and 1,000 call minutes during Hajj

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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New e& UAE offer helps Hajj pilgrims stay connected with family abroad.
New e& UAE offer helps Hajj pilgrims stay connected with family abroad.
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Abu Dhabi: e& UAE, in collaboration with General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf), has launched an exclusive Hajj package for customers travelling to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage season.

The telecom operator said the initiative builds on last year’s collaboration and aims to support pilgrims’ digital and communication needs while helping them stay connected with their families throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

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Ahmet Gokhan Ay, Chief Consumer Officer at e& UAE, said the company remains committed to providing integrated roaming and connectivity solutions tailored to pilgrims.

The Exclusive Hajj Package 2026 includes:

  • 50GB roaming data

  • 1,000 minutes for incoming calls and calls to the UAE and Saudi Arabia

  • 50 international minutes to other countries

The package is priced at Dh200 and remains valid for 15 days from first use.

Customers can subscribe by dialling #100*101* or by sending “Hajj” to 1010 until June 8, 2026.

The offer is available to prepaid and postpaid consumer and business customers whose names are included in the official Hajj lists provided by Awqaf.

According to e& UAE, the package forms part of a broader series of initiatives launched under the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, focused on enhancing community-centred digital services.

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