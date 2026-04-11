Scammers using fear and urgency to steal personal and financial data
Dubai: Dubai Police have renewed their warning to residents about a surge in fraud attempts involving fake phone calls and text messages posing as officials or bank staff.
The alert comes as part of the force’s ongoing “Be Aware of Fraud” campaign, which aims to educate the public on how scammers are becoming more convincing in their methods.
According to Dubai Police, fraudsters often pretend to be representatives from government entities or banking institutions. They try to trick people into sharing sensitive details such as bank account numbers, passwords or one-time verification codes. In many cases, this leads to unauthorised access to accounts or victims being pushed into making urgent transfers.
Authorities stressed that no legitimate organisation in the UAE will ever ask for such confidential information over the phone or through SMS. Residents are urged to stay alert and ignore any suspicious requests, no matter how genuine they may seem.
Officials said many scams rely on fear and urgency. Victims are often told they must act immediately to avoid fines, legal trouble or account suspension. This pressure can lead people to share private details without proper checks.
Dubai Police advised residents to pause and verify any such claims by contacting the organisation directly through official channels.
Residents are encouraged to avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown callers or messages. They should also refrain from clicking on suspicious links or downloading unverified apps.
Using strong passwords and enabling two-factor authentication can add an extra layer of security. Verifying the identity of callers before taking action is also key.
Dubai Police urge anyone targeted by fraud or blackmail attempts to report incidents through the eCrime platform, by calling 901, or via the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police smart app or official website.