Although the victim declined the offers, saying he did not require any of the services, he unintentionally revealed an important detail during the conversation — that he had recently obtained a loan and therefore had no need for additional banking products.

The warning was issued during an episode of a Dubai Police podcast featuring Major Saud Abdulrahman Al Khazraji from the General Department of Criminal Investigation, who outlined some of the most common fraud tactics used by scammers, methods of prevention and official reporting channels.

The fraudsters told the victim that his banking information needed to be updated through the new application and instructed him to transfer the funds in his account to the account linked to the supposedly updated banking platform.

Major Al Khazraji explained that the caller shared the information with other members of the criminal group, who later contacted the victim again claiming that the bank had launched a new application and undergone a corporate identity change.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.