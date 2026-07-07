According to Dubai Police, fraudsters are exploiting people seeking assistance through Consumer Protection services by creating fake websites that closely resemble legitimate platforms. Victims searching online for a Consumer Protection website may unknowingly land on these fraudulent pages, where they are prompted to enter personal information, including their name, email address, phone number and details of their complaint.

This enables the fraudsters to monitor the victim’s phone or computer screen in real time, giving them access to confidential banking credentials and other sensitive information. Criminals can then use the stolen data to transfer funds, conduct unauthorised transactions or make purchases without the victim’s knowledge.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.