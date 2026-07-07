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Dubai Police warn of fake consumer protection scam websites

Fraudsters steal banking details through fake complaint sites and remote access apps.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police warns residents against fake Consumer Protection links in scams.
Dubai Police warns residents against fake Consumer Protection links in scams.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police has warned the public against fraudulent websites and suspicious links falsely claiming to represent consumer protection services, after recording repeated scam attempts aimed at stealing victims’ banking information and money.

The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation urged residents to use only official consumer protection channels when submitting complaints and to avoid sharing any banking details with unauthorised parties.

According to Dubai Police, fraudsters are exploiting people seeking assistance through Consumer Protection services by creating fake websites that closely resemble legitimate platforms. Victims searching online for a Consumer Protection website may unknowingly land on these fraudulent pages, where they are prompted to enter personal information, including their name, email address, phone number and details of their complaint.

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Shortly after submitting the information, victims receive a phone call from scammers posing as consumer protection representatives. By referring to the complaint details already provided, the fraudsters create a convincing appearance of legitimacy and gain the victim’s trust.

Dubai Police explained that the scam escalates when the caller instructs the victim to download remote access software. Once installed, victims are asked to log in to their online banking accounts while the software is running.

This enables the fraudsters to monitor the victim’s phone or computer screen in real time, giving them access to confidential banking credentials and other sensitive information. Criminals can then use the stolen data to transfer funds, conduct unauthorised transactions or make purchases without the victim’s knowledge.

Police said these malicious remote access programmes effectively allow fraudsters to take control of smartphones and computers by mirroring device screens, exposing personal and financial information that can be exploited for illegal financial activities.

The Anti-Fraud Centre urged members of the public to remain vigilant, avoid opening suspicious links or downloading unknown software, and verify that they are using official channels when seeking Consumer Protection services.

Residents who encounter similar fraud attempts are encouraged to report them immediately through the Dubai Police e-Crime platform or by calling 901, helping authorities combat cybercrime and safeguard personal and financial information.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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