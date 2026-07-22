The victim saw the advertisement and contacted the phone numbers provided. After communicating with the defendants, he inspected the apartment and agreed to rent it from one of them.

The defendants were convicted of using a fake rental offer to deceive the victim and collect money from him by creating the false impression that they had legal rights to lease the apartment.

The court found the trio guilty of deceiving the victim into believing they were authorised to lease the property. It also upheld the confiscation of items seized in connection with the case.

Sharjah: Sharjah Court of Appeal has sentenced three people to one year in prison followed by deportation after they fraudulently obtained money from a man by falsely claiming they had the right to rent out a residential unit they did not own.

Shortly afterwards, one of the defendants sent the victim a copy of a lease contract, claiming it was the official document proving his right to rent and use the apartment.

However, the victim decided to verify the authenticity of the contract with the relevant authorities. During the verification process, he discovered that the apartment belonged to another person and that the information mentioned in the contract did not match the official records.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.