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Asian man deported by Sharjah court for illegal money transfers

Court confiscates seized funds and equipment used in unlicensed operations

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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The Sharjah Court.
The Sharjah Court.
Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Sharjah: An Asian man has been ordered deported from the UAE after a Sharjah court found him guilty of conducting unauthorised money transfer operations, opting for deportation instead of a one-year jail term.

The Sharjah Misdemeanours Court heard that the defendant had been receiving cash from residents seeking to send money abroad despite lacking the licence required by UAE authorities to carry out money transfer activities.

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According to case documents, authorities uncovered the operation through surveillance and follow-up investigations. The suspect was arrested while collecting money from customers and was found to be coordinating transfers with contacts outside the UAE through phone communications.

Prosecutors said the man had been carrying out money transfer transactions without obtaining the necessary approvals and licences from the competent authorities.

During court proceedings, the defendant admitted to the charge of transferring money outside the UAE without legal authorisation.

The court ordered his deportation from the country in place of a one-year prison sentence. It also ruled that all seized funds and equipment linked to the illegal operation be confiscated and ordered the defendant to bear the legal costs of the case.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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SharjahSharjah Police

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