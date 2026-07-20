Court confiscates seized funds and equipment used in unlicensed operations
Sharjah: An Asian man has been ordered deported from the UAE after a Sharjah court found him guilty of conducting unauthorised money transfer operations, opting for deportation instead of a one-year jail term.
The Sharjah Misdemeanours Court heard that the defendant had been receiving cash from residents seeking to send money abroad despite lacking the licence required by UAE authorities to carry out money transfer activities.
According to case documents, authorities uncovered the operation through surveillance and follow-up investigations. The suspect was arrested while collecting money from customers and was found to be coordinating transfers with contacts outside the UAE through phone communications.
Prosecutors said the man had been carrying out money transfer transactions without obtaining the necessary approvals and licences from the competent authorities.
During court proceedings, the defendant admitted to the charge of transferring money outside the UAE without legal authorisation.
The court ordered his deportation from the country in place of a one-year prison sentence. It also ruled that all seized funds and equipment linked to the illegal operation be confiscated and ordered the defendant to bear the legal costs of the case.