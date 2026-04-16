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Sharjah court orders deportation for man in villa AC theft case

2-year sentence replaced with deportation; second suspect convicted in absentia, at large

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Sharjah Court. Picture for illustrative purposes only.
Sharjah Court. Picture for illustrative purposes only.
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Sharjah: A court in Sharjah ordered the deportation of an Arab national instead of a two-year prison sentence after convicting him of stealing several air conditioning units from a villa under construction.

The ruling, issued by the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court, followed a detailed review of police reports, witness statements and investigation findings.

The case was initiated after the victim, also an Arab national, reported the theft of several air conditioning units from his property, which was still under construction. Authorities said the incident came to light when the missing units were discovered, prompting an immediate response from police.

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Investigation teams swiftly launched operations to gather evidence and track down those involved. Their efforts led to the identification and arrest of the first suspect. A second suspect was also identified in connection with the crime but remains at large, with ongoing legal efforts to locate and apprehend him.

During the trial, the first defendant faced charges of theft and unlawful entry but denied any wrongdoing. He told the court that he had been searching for job opportunities through social media when the second suspect contacted him and asked him to come to the villa.

According to his testimony, he was instructed to assist in removing the air conditioning units from the property, transporting them outside the premises and loading them onto a vehicle. He maintained that he was unaware the items were stolen.

After examining the evidence and hearing the defence, the court concluded that deportation was a more appropriate penalty than a custodial sentence, replacing the two-year jail term with removal from the country.

In the same case, the court handed down a judgment in absentia against the second suspect, who remains a fugitive, with further legal measures in place to ensure his eventual arrest.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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