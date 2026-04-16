2-year sentence replaced with deportation; second suspect convicted in absentia, at large
Sharjah: A court in Sharjah ordered the deportation of an Arab national instead of a two-year prison sentence after convicting him of stealing several air conditioning units from a villa under construction.
The ruling, issued by the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court, followed a detailed review of police reports, witness statements and investigation findings.
The case was initiated after the victim, also an Arab national, reported the theft of several air conditioning units from his property, which was still under construction. Authorities said the incident came to light when the missing units were discovered, prompting an immediate response from police.
Investigation teams swiftly launched operations to gather evidence and track down those involved. Their efforts led to the identification and arrest of the first suspect. A second suspect was also identified in connection with the crime but remains at large, with ongoing legal efforts to locate and apprehend him.
During the trial, the first defendant faced charges of theft and unlawful entry but denied any wrongdoing. He told the court that he had been searching for job opportunities through social media when the second suspect contacted him and asked him to come to the villa.
According to his testimony, he was instructed to assist in removing the air conditioning units from the property, transporting them outside the premises and loading them onto a vehicle. He maintained that he was unaware the items were stolen.
After examining the evidence and hearing the defence, the court concluded that deportation was a more appropriate penalty than a custodial sentence, replacing the two-year jail term with removal from the country.
In the same case, the court handed down a judgment in absentia against the second suspect, who remains a fugitive, with further legal measures in place to ensure his eventual arrest.