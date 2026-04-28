Asian man used home to fill vape cartridges with narcotics for distribution
Sharjah: In a major anti-narcotics operation, Sharjah Police have arrested an Asian man accused of converting his residence into a mini “factory” to package and promote drugs using electronic cigarettes.
The arrest, carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Department, followed intensive surveillance and monitoring operations that confirmed the suspect was in possession of a quantity of illegal substances intended for distribution.
Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, said investigations revealed a sophisticated method of trafficking. The suspect had transformed his home into a small-scale facility where he manually filled e-cigarette cartridges with narcotic substances and packaged them to resemble regular commercial vaping products.
Police raided the residence and seized a number of ready-to-distribute e-cigarettes, along with tools and equipment used in the filling and packaging process.
Authorities said the operation reflects the UAE leadership’s ongoing commitment to protecting youth and families, and safeguarding society from threats to its security and stability. They stressed that law enforcement agencies remain firm in tackling drug-related crimes and will show zero tolerance toward anyone involved in promoting or distributing narcotics in any form.
Brigadier Al Asam underlined that anti-drug operations are conducted through precise plans based on surveillance, coordination and intelligence-gathering to ensure traffickers are caught and communities protected. He warned that drug pose a direct threat to the safety and well-being of young people, adding that authorities will not hesitate to pursue anyone proven to be involved in importing or promoting such substances.
Sharjah Police also renewed their call for community vigilance, urging parents in particular to closely monitor their children’s behaviour and maintain open dialogue within families to prevent youth from falling prey to drug abuse.
Families were advised to watch for warning signs such as isolation, sudden changes in friendships, or a decline in academic performance. Authorities urged residents not to hesitate in seeking help if they notice any unusual behaviour, stressing that early intervention is key to protecting children’s safety and future.
Members of the public can report concerns or seek assistance through the toll-free number 8004654.