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Iraqi man kills wife, brother-in-law in Baghdad rampage

Several others injured as suspect used gunfire and hand grenades

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A man has killed his wife and her brother and injured several others. Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect was under the influence of crystal methamphetamine when he carried out the assault.
A man has killed his wife and her brother and injured several others. Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect was under the influence of crystal methamphetamine when he carried out the assault.
AFP

Dubai: An Iraqi man has killed his wife and her brother and wounded several other members of her family and neighbours during a violent attack in Al Hurriya neighbourhood of Baghdad, security sources said.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect was under the influence of crystal methamphetamine when he carried out the assault, authorities said.

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Security officials said the attacker used live ammunition and offensive hand grenades during the incident, causing multiple casualties. The attack left the wife and her brother dead, while several other relatives sustained injuries of varying severity, according to local media reports.

Iraqi security forces launched an extensive investigation at the scene to collect evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Authorities said security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the suspect, who fled the scene immediately after the attack, in preparation for his arrest and prosecution.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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