Several others injured as suspect used gunfire and hand grenades
Dubai: An Iraqi man has killed his wife and her brother and wounded several other members of her family and neighbours during a violent attack in Al Hurriya neighbourhood of Baghdad, security sources said.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect was under the influence of crystal methamphetamine when he carried out the assault, authorities said.
Security officials said the attacker used live ammunition and offensive hand grenades during the incident, causing multiple casualties. The attack left the wife and her brother dead, while several other relatives sustained injuries of varying severity, according to local media reports.
Iraqi security forces launched an extensive investigation at the scene to collect evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Authorities said security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the suspect, who fled the scene immediately after the attack, in preparation for his arrest and prosecution.