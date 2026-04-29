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UAE busts cross-border drug gang, seizes Dh3.3 million haul in joint operation

13 suspects arrested as ringleader captured abroad

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Authorities said the operation followed extensive surveillance and field monitoring
Authorities said the operation followed extensive surveillance and field monitoring
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The National Anti-Narcotics Authority has dismantled a cross-border drug trafficking network in a month-long joint operation with Dubai and Sharjah police and authorities in Bahrain.

Officials said 13 suspects of Asian and African nationalities were arrested, while the alleged ringleader, an Asian national operating from outside the UAE, was detained abroad in coordination with Bahraini authorities and brought to the country to face justice.

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The agency said the operation followed extensive surveillance and field monitoring, which revealed that the group was receiving instructions from the ringleader to distribute narcotics across multiple locations in the UAE.

Authorities seized 56.6 kilograms of narcotic substances, 8,159 psychotropic tablets and a large quantity of electronic cigarettes filled with hashish oil, with a combined value estimated at around Dh3.3 million.

The authority said the operation forms part of a broader national strategy to dismantle drug supply networks, including those run from outside the country, and to enhance community safety.

It added that regional and international cooperation remains key to tackling cross-border organised crime and bringing those involved to justice.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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