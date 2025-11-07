UAE blocks over 2,000 websites in major anti-drug campaign

UAE launches hotline, rewards to combat drug crimes
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has detected and blocked 2,297 websites and social media accounts promoting narcotics and psychotropic substances, as part of a sweeping national campaign to combat drug abuse and curb digital trafficking networks, officials announced on Thursday.
Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, revealed the figures during a keynote session titled “The National Movement Against Drugs” at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025. The session highlighted the country’s latest achievements in the fight against narcotics at both national and international levels.
Sheikh Zayed said the establishment of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority reflects the UAE’s determination to unify efforts against drug abuse and to engage every segment of society in confronting this threat.
As part of its strategy, the authority will soon launch a dedicated hotline to report drug-related crimes, offering complete confidentiality to informants and financial rewards for tips that lead to arrests or the prevention of smuggling operations.
He also announced several new initiatives aimed at strengthening awareness and prevention. Among them is the introduction of a new “Safety and Security” subject in school curricula to help students understand the risks associated with substance abuse and other unsafe behaviors, with a particular focus on high school students.
Another initiative, called the “National Activities Program,” will promote sports, cultural, and recreational engagement across neighbourhoods, public parks, and community centres to provide constructive outlets for youth and reduce vulnerability to drug-related risks.
Sheikh Zayed emphasised that the UAE continues to enhance international cooperation in the global fight against narcotics, noting that the country has established partnerships with 24 nations and has helped intercept large quantities of drugs abroad.
He added that the crackdown on 2,297 online platforms is part of ongoing efforts to monitor and dismantle modern methods of drug promotion used across the digital landscape.
