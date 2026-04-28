Six operations, 90 intel reports help crack local and global drug rings
Dubai : Dubai Police have intensified efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks, blocking 110 websites promoting narcotics, carrying out six targeted operations, and sharing 90 intelligence reports with international partners that led to arrests abroad, officials revealed during a first-quarter 2026 review.
The figures were disclosed at a performance meeting of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, chaired by Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, in the presence of senior leadership including Major General Eid Mohammad bin Thani Hareb, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, and Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.
During the session, officials reviewed first-quarter performance indicators, including the number of cases handled, arrests made, and quantities of drugs seized. The data underscored continued success in intercepting illicit substances and dismantling organised trafficking networks across the emirate.
Al Shamsi commended anti-narcotics teams for their operational efficiency and dedication, highlighting their role in maintaining public safety and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a secure city.
Dubai Police said it is continuing to invest in advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to strengthen surveillance, data analysis, and predictive policing capabilities. These tools are helping authorities detect criminal activity at earlier stages and respond more effectively to evolving smuggling methods.
Al Shamsi stressed that ongoing training and forward-looking strategies remain critical to staying ahead of increasingly sophisticated drug networks.
Brigadier bin Muwaiza highlighted the force’s global outreach, confirming that intelligence-sharing with partner countries resulted in multiple arrests outside the UAE. He said such cooperation plays a vital role in disrupting cross-border drug operations.
Locally, authorities have also stepped up digital enforcement, targeting online platforms used to promote or facilitate drug trafficking, as part of a broader strategy to combat the spread of narcotics in both physical and virtual spaces.