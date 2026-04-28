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Dubai Police block 110 drug sites, bust trafficking networks

Six operations, 90 intel reports help crack local and global drug rings

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police
Dubai Police

Dubai : Dubai Police have intensified efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks, blocking 110 websites promoting narcotics, carrying out six targeted operations, and sharing 90 intelligence reports with international partners that led to arrests abroad, officials revealed during a first-quarter 2026 review.

The figures were disclosed at a performance meeting of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, chaired by Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, in the presence of senior leadership including Major General Eid Mohammad bin Thani Hareb, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, and Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

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Key seizures and arrests

During the session, officials reviewed first-quarter performance indicators, including the number of cases handled, arrests made, and quantities of drugs seized. The data underscored continued success in intercepting illicit substances and dismantling organised trafficking networks across the emirate.

Al Shamsi commended anti-narcotics teams for their operational efficiency and dedication, highlighting their role in maintaining public safety and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a secure city.

AI boosts early detection

Dubai Police said it is continuing to invest in advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to strengthen surveillance, data analysis, and predictive policing capabilities. These tools are helping authorities detect criminal activity at earlier stages and respond more effectively to evolving smuggling methods.

Al Shamsi stressed that ongoing training and forward-looking strategies remain critical to staying ahead of increasingly sophisticated drug networks.

International coordination

Brigadier bin Muwaiza highlighted the force’s global outreach, confirming that intelligence-sharing with partner countries resulted in multiple arrests outside the UAE. He said such cooperation plays a vital role in disrupting cross-border drug operations.

Locally, authorities have also stepped up digital enforcement, targeting online platforms used to promote or facilitate drug trafficking, as part of a broader strategy to combat the spread of narcotics in both physical and virtual spaces.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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