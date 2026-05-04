Cybercrime crackdown, faster response and patrols boost safety
Dubai: Criminal and disturbing reports declined across Dubai in the first quarter of 2026, Dubai Police said, crediting proactive security strategies and advanced crime prevention measures for the improvement.
Major General Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, said the results reflect the effectiveness of security plans led by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, alongside preventive actions and combined field and analytical efforts that have helped reduce crime drivers and boost community reassurance.
Major General Al Shamsi highlighted intensified efforts to combat fraud and cybercrime, including expanded public awareness campaigns, stronger monitoring and analytical capabilities, enhanced cybersecurity systems, and faster response readiness to tackle evolving criminal methods.
“These measures aim to protect individuals’ financial, digital and personal security, while raising public awareness on fraud and cyber intrusion prevention,” he said.
The statement were made during a first-quarter performance review meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigation. The meeting was attended by Major General Eid Mohammad Hareb, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Leadership; Brigadier Ahmad Al Muhairi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department; along with department directors and officers.
Officials reviewed key performance indicators, assessed the implementation of previous decisions, analysed first-quarter reports, and examined the overall security situation across the emirate. Discussions also covered operational enhancements, ongoing projects, and field-related challenges.
Major General Al Shamsi said qualitative initiatives have played a direct role in reducing crime and curbing negative practices. These include targeted security measures, corrective actions, awareness programmes, and the “Reconciliation is Best” initiative, as well as intensive field operations focusing on hotspots and unlawful activities.
He noted that these efforts have:
• Strengthened legal awareness in the community
• Facilitated dispute resolution through civilised methods
• Enhanced readiness of field teams
• Accelerated response times
• Increased police presence in key areas
“This has helped deter offenders and enabled authorities to apprehend suspects before crimes are committed,” he added.
Major General Al Shamsi stressed the need to continuously analyse both traditional and cybercrime patterns, anticipate future trends, and generate precise indicators to support decision-making.
“Smart data and advanced analytics have become essential tools in modern policing,” he said.
He also praised officers, non-commissioned officers, and staff for their professionalism and commitment to ensuring safety and security across the emirate.
At the end of the meeting, several outstanding employees were honoured in recognition of their contributions to enhancing safety and reinforcing excellence in police work.