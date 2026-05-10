Advanced course sharpens digital investigation skills in human trafficking cases
Dubai: Dubai Police has stepped up efforts to combat human trafficking by launching an advanced specialised training course focused on modern criminal investigation techniques, digital crime detection, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in trafficking operations.
The two-day programme, organised by the Human Trafficking Crimes Monitoring Centre at the General Department of Human Rights, brought together officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel involved in anti-human trafficking investigations.
The course addressed the rapidly evolving nature of trafficking crimes and how criminal networks increasingly exploit technology, electronic tools, and digital platforms to carry out illegal operations across borders.
Colonel Saeed Al Sabousi inaugurated the programme on behalf of Colonel Saeed Al Heli, Director of the Human Trafficking Crimes Monitoring Centre. During the opening session, Col. Al Sabousi stressed the importance of continuously equipping investigators with the latest knowledge and specialised techniques to strengthen prevention measures and improve the handling of complex trafficking cases.
The training was delivered by Dr Abdulkarim Mohammad Ali Al Blooshi, who explored several key areas linked to modern human trafficking investigations.
Sessions covered the legal framework governing human trafficking crimes, the UAE’s anti-human trafficking strategy, advanced digital investigation methods, and emerging trends in prevention and risk management.
The programme also highlighted how preventive investigators can identify potential risks early, improve intervention mechanisms, and strengthen efforts to combat organised trafficking networks using advanced technological tools.