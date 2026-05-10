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Dubai Police launches AI-powered training to fight trafficking

Advanced course sharpens digital investigation skills in human trafficking cases

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police officers during advanced anti-human trafficking investigation training.
Dubai Police officers during advanced anti-human trafficking investigation training.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police has stepped up efforts to combat human trafficking by launching an advanced specialised training course focused on modern criminal investigation techniques, digital crime detection, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in trafficking operations.

The two-day programme, organised by the Human Trafficking Crimes Monitoring Centre at the General Department of Human Rights, brought together officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel involved in anti-human trafficking investigations.

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The course addressed the rapidly evolving nature of trafficking crimes and how criminal networks increasingly exploit technology, electronic tools, and digital platforms to carry out illegal operations across borders.

Colonel Saeed Al Sabousi inaugurated the programme on behalf of Colonel Saeed Al Heli, Director of the Human Trafficking Crimes Monitoring Centre. During the opening session, Col. Al Sabousi stressed the importance of continuously equipping investigators with the latest knowledge and specialised techniques to strengthen prevention measures and improve the handling of complex trafficking cases.

The training was delivered by Dr Abdulkarim Mohammad Ali Al Blooshi, who explored several key areas linked to modern human trafficking investigations.

Sessions covered the legal framework governing human trafficking crimes, the UAE’s anti-human trafficking strategy, advanced digital investigation methods, and emerging trends in prevention and risk management.

The programme also highlighted how preventive investigators can identify potential risks early, improve intervention mechanisms, and strengthen efforts to combat organised trafficking networks using advanced technological tools.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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