Dubai Police launches 11th anti-human trafficking specialist diploma

Since its launch, the diploma has produced 761 graduates from across the Gulf and Arab world — many of whom have gone on to train others and support UNODC efforts in the region.

Dr. Mohannad Dweikat described the diploma as a testament to long-standing strategic partnerships, noting that its curriculum has evolved to keep pace with the changing nature of organised crime. This year’s edition includes new modules on parallel financial investigations, AI applications, and cyber-enabled trafficking cases,reflecting international best practices in investigation and prosecution.

Judge Abdul Rahman Al Baloushi reaffirmed the UAE’s holistic approach to fighting human trafficking, stressing the importance of victim protection and care as central pillars of the national strategy. He also shed light on a newly introduced AI-powered electronic referral system that streamlines the process of identifying victims, improving coordination and data analysis to ensure faster and more effective responses.

Welcoming participants, Major General Saif bin Abid highlighted how the diploma has, over the past decade, helped build a network of specialists dedicated to combating trafficking. He emphasised that the programme reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to protecting human rights and developing professional capacity to confront crimes that threaten human dignity — particularly those targeting women and children.

The opening ceremony drew an audience of high-level officials, including Judge Abdul Rahman Murad Al Baloushi, Deputy Chair of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice; Major General Saif bin Abid, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police; Judge Dr. Ebtisam Al Bedwawi, Director of the Dubai Judicial Institute; and Dr. Mohannad Dweikat, Regional Coordinator for the UNODC in the GCC. Senior Dubai Police officers, including Brigadier Abdul Rahman Al Shaer, Director of the General Department of Human Rights, and Colonel Saeed Al Helli, Director of the Human Trafficking Monitoring Centre, were also present.

Dubai : Dubai Police , in collaboration with the Dubai Judicial Institute, the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has launched the 11th edition of its Anti-Human Trafficking Specialist Diploma — a flagship programme that has become a cornerstone of regional efforts to fight one of the world’s most pressing crimes.

