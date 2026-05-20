The family laughs, as they mull over memories that are retold often enough to become part of family folklore. Yet, despite the simplicity of those years, Badrun Nisa never speaks of them with bitterness or loneliness. There were not many people around, and they had no relatives in Dubai either. “We didn’t have relatives here,” she recalls. Her brother, too, worked as a tailor before later changing professions.

At this point in the midst of old recollections, the family encourages Mohammad Umer Khan to speak.