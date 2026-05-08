Penta Global LTD: Advancing AI-powered BIM and ICT automation

AI-Driven BIM solutions power Bangladesh’s digital transformation and global expansion
A specialist provider of advanced Building Information Modelling (BIM) services, Penta Global offers AI-driven solutions and large-scale system integration, supporting both public-sector and enterprise modernisation in Bangladesh. Founded in 2016, the company was built to address growing demand for automation, e-governance and digital infrastructure as the country accelerated its technology adoption.
“The company began by focusing on government ICT projects, expanded into enterprise markets and is now building toward a broader global presence,” says Mohammad Faysal Zaman, co-founder and managing director.
A key differentiator has been Penta Global’s early investment in automation and AI. The company has developed in-house AI tools that automate large parts of BIM workflows, cutting delivery times from days to seconds. Its dedicated innovation lab has already produced multiple international journal publications reflecting its latest advances.
“Our strategy is to adopt new technology as early as possible and apply it directly in practice to deliver faster, more efficient solutions,” says chairman and founder Shaheen Alamgir.
International expansion is now central to that strategy. “We have worked with numerous US and European companies, gradually building strong relationships,” says Zaman, adding that the Middle East is a priority market. “Many infrastructure projects remain in the pipeline, offering significant potential for UAE companies.”