Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir eligible for IPL now? Here’s the reason

From PSL to possible IPL stint, Amir’s new status reshapes franchise future
Mohammad Amir in the IPL? It could genuinely happen from next season and the reason is quite interesting.
The former Pakistan left arm pacer has reportedly obtained a UK passport and is now a British citizen, which could open the door for him to enter the IPL auction pool in the future.
Amir himself has previously hinted at the possibility. The 34 year old had said last year that once his citizenship process was completed, he would be available to play in the IPL if an opportunity arrived.
“By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL,” Amir had said during an appearance on a Pakistani show last year.
The change in nationality status gained attention again after Amir reshared an Instagram post referring to him becoming a British citizen. He acquired UK citizenship after marrying British national Narjis Khan.
Importantly, Amir has already clarified that he does not intend to represent England internationally despite being eligible. However, he has kept the door open for franchise cricket around the world, including the IPL.
That is where things get interesting.
Pakistani players have not played in the IPL since the inaugural 2008 season because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan. But Amir potentially entering the league as a British citizen changes the conversation slightly.
There is already one example from the past. Former Pakistan all rounder Azhar Mahmood featured in the IPL as a British citizen after settling in the United Kingdom.
Amir, meanwhile, remains one of Pakistan cricket’s biggest white ball names of the modern era. He was part of Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup winning squad and famously starred in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India.
In the recently concluded PSL 11 season, which ended earlier this month, Amir represented the newly introduced Rawalpindiz franchise. The left arm pacer picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches, although he was slightly expensive by his standards with an economy rate of 8.81 runs per over. Despite that, he remained a regular presence in the playing XI throughout the campaign.
Now, the possibility of seeing Mohammad Amir bowling in the IPL suddenly does not feel impossible anymore. However, he is no longer the same bowler who once terrified batters at his peak, and there will naturally be doubts over whether any franchise would actually pick him at the auction even if he becomes eligible. Still, it remains a fascinating story and one that could spark plenty of discussion in the cricket world.