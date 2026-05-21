Al Ansari Exchange: A journey of 60 years

Sixty years ago, the seven emirates were at the beginning of their extraordinary journey. Ambitions were vast, the foundations of a nation were being laid, and a spirit of optimism and purpose defined the years ahead. It was during this pivotal period that Al Ansari Exchange opened its first branch in Abu Dhabi’s Central Market in 1966. From its modest beginnings, the company has grown into one of the country’s most trusted and integrated financial services institutions, with a journey closely tied to the rise of the UAE itself.