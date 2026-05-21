Al Ansari Exchange: A journey of 60 years

From supporting families to enabling global connections, a legacy built alongside the UAE
For millions of expatriates in the UAE, a simple financial transaction carries a deeper meaning. It is a father ensuring his child’s education continues uninterrupted, a family contributing to the construction of a home, or a worker supporting loved ones through everyday needs.
From the earliest days of the nation’s formation, as the UAE leadership laid the foundations of a modern and outward-looking economy, Al Ansari Exchange grew in step this vision, helping people send money home securely and with confidence while supporting the country’s emergence as a trusted global financial hub. Al Ansari Exchange is also investing in artificial intelligence and digital innovation to offer faster and more accessible services.
Sixty years ago, the seven emirates were at the beginning of their extraordinary journey. Ambitions were vast, the foundations of a nation were being laid, and a spirit of optimism and purpose defined the years ahead. It was during this pivotal period that Al Ansari Exchange opened its first branch in Abu Dhabi’s Central Market in 1966. From its modest beginnings, the company has grown into one of the country’s most trusted and integrated financial services institutions, with a journey closely tied to the rise of the UAE itself.
As Al Ansari Exchange marks its 60th anniversary, the milestone represents more than a corporate celebration. It reflects the shared journey of a country and a company that has grown side by side. The UAE has evolved into one of the world’s most dynamic economies and a global centre for trade, tourism, innovation, and investment.
As part of this national transformation, Al Ansari Exchange operates more than 280 branches nationwide and offers a strong digital offering, serving millions of customers every month. The business processes over 50 million transactions annually across its branch network and digital channels, with 25 per cent of total volumes generated through its online platforms.
For generations of expatriates, Al Ansari Exchange has represented reliability in life’s most important moments. It has served as a trusted bridge for workers sending money home to families in South Asia, entrepreneurs managing cross-border transactions, and families preparing for travel and education abroad.
Today, that network spans more than 200 corridors worldwide, enabling billions of dirhams in transactions annually and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global financial hub.
Financial inclusion has also been a key part of this journey. As the UAE advanced a national agenda focused on economic diversification and innovation, Al Ansari Exchange evolved in parallel, making financial services more accessible to communities across all segments of society. From blue-collar workers receiving salaries securely through payroll solutions aligned with the UAE’s Wage Protection System to businesses and individuals benefiting from digital financial tools, the company has consistently aligned itself with the country’s broader ambitions for sustainable economic growth.
Innovation has become another defining chapter in the company’s story. As the UAE positioned itself at the forefront of digital transformation, Al Ansari Exchange embraced technology to enhance customer experience while maintaining the personal service customers value. The company developed one of the UAE’s highest-rated fintech applications, enabling customers to access a wide range of financial services seamlessly through digital channels.
It also introduced one of the market’s earliest multi-currency travel cards, which has since grown to become the UAE’s largest multi-currency offering, now supporting 37 currencies. These advancements reflect a company that continues to evolve in step with the nation around it.
A defining milestone came in 2023 when Al Ansari Financial Services, the parent company of Al Ansari Exchange, was listed on the Dubai Financial Market. The listing represented more than corporate growth. It reflected confidence in the UAE’s economy, regulatory framework, and future potential, while marking the beginning of a new chapter built on transparency, ambition, and continued expansion.
Over the years, Al Ansari Holding, the mother company of Al Ansari Exchange, has consistently supported humanitarian and endowment-led initiatives that promote sustainable social impact across the UAE and beyond. Most recently, the Group contributed AED 1 million to the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, supporting the UAE’s first dedicated endowment for orphan welfare and reinforcing the culture of sustainable giving. The company has also pledged AED 50 million towards humanitarian and Ramadan endowment campaigns led by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, alongside long-standing partnerships with charitable and relief organisations. These efforts reflect Al Ansari Exchange’s enduring commitment to community development, philanthropy, and social responsibility as part of its 60-year legacy in the UAE.
As the UAE looks toward a future shaped by artificial intelligence, innovation, and global connectivity, Al Ansari Exchange continues to move forward alongside the nation. The values of integrity, reliability, and service to the community, remain unchanged.
Sixty years on, the story of Al Ansari Exchange and the story of the UAE remain closely intertwined, shaped by vision, resilience, and a shared belief in what is possible.