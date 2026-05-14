Julius Baer (Middle East) names Bryan Stirewalt as independent non-executive chairman

Bryan Stirewalt said: "I am honoured to join the Board of JBME as its Independent Non-Executive Chairman. Julius Baer has built an exceptional franchise in this region over more than two decades. Its standing in the DFIC and across the broader UAE market is a testament to the quality of its people and its enduring commitment to clients. I look forward to working with Regis and the team as the business continues to grow and to contributing to the strong governance and strategic direction that will support that journey."