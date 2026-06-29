Al Masraf unveils new corporate identity as it marks 50 years of operations

New brand identity underscores push into customer-centric, tech-driven banking
Al Masraf (Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade) has launched a new corporate identity as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking the start of a new phase focused on customer experience, digital transformation and future growth.
The new identity was unveiled during a ceremony at the bank’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, attended by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Farhat Omar Hamad, Vice Chairman, members of the board and Al Masraf Chief Executive Officer Fuad Mohamed.
The launch coincides with the bank’s golden jubilee and reflects its plans to strengthen customer engagement while delivering faster and more flexible banking services for individuals, businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises.
The bank’s new brand carries the promise, “Empowering Future Legacies,” highlighting its commitment to supporting businesses, institutions and individuals through innovative financial solutions and personalised banking services.
Al Masraf said the new identity also reflects its continued investment in talent, digital platforms and operational efficiency to improve customer experience and service delivery.
Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi said the launch marks an important milestone in the bank’s history.
“For 50 years, Al Masraf has contributed to the UAE’s economic development and has been part of the country’s growth story,” he said.
He added that the bank continues to build on the strong foundations established under the Federal Decree issued by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and remains committed to supporting customers while contributing to the UAE’s future development.
Fuad Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masraf, said the bank’s role goes beyond providing financial services.
“Since our establishment, we have supported cross-border trade between the UAE and North African markets and have built long-term relationships with our customers. We remain committed to understanding their changing needs and delivering better banking experiences,” he said.
Muna Harib, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, said the refreshed brand reflects the complete customer experience rather than just a new logo or visual identity.
She said the bank aims to strengthen its role as a trusted financial partner by offering tailored financial solutions that support the ambitions of businesses and individuals.
Al Masraf officially began operations in 1976 under Federal Decree No. 50 and has since built a strong presence in corporate and trade banking. The bank said the new identity represents the next chapter in its journey while reinforcing its commitment to supporting the UAE’s economic growth and building lasting relationships with customers.